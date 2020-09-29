Six candidates are vying for five seats on the Hastings Board of Education during the general election.
Those candidates are Chris Shade, Jim Boeve, Sharon Behl Brooks, Brent Gollner, Laura Schneider and Rod Goodin.
Chris Shade
Shade has a list of priorities, and serving on the Hastings Board of Education fits right in as part of that.
“Family, schools and the community are definitely on my heart,” he said. “Our lives (he and his wife Stephanie) have reflected that through our teaching and our adopting kids and having kids. That’s just a priority. I obviously have a love and respect for Hastings Public Schools because I taught there, too, and I care about our community’s future, which is all these kids.”
Shade is running for a first term on the school board. He was a public school teacher for eight years, six of which were at Hastings Public Schools as an instrumental music instructor and band director.
“It’s a way for me to serve my community and be involved,” he said of potential board service.
He has lived in Hastings for 22 years.
Shade owns Shade’s Classic Cars, 1016 S. Burlington Ave., which services, restores and sells Corvairs.
He and Stephanie both are former music teachers in the Hastings Public Schools.
They have eight children ranging from 21 to 2 years old.
While the Shades have home-schooled their children since 2009, the family has had children involved with Hastings Public Schools’ 18- to 21-year-old program as well as Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program that takes place entirely at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Parental involvement is important in the public schools, just like it is in home school, he said.
“I feel that diversity really gives me a good vantage point of the importance of the involvement of parents,” he said.
Jim Boeve
Boeve has witnessed the importance of education within the Hastings community.
In recent years, Hastings voters have approved a levy override and, during the May 2020 primary election, approved remodeling the district’s old Morton Elementary building, 731 N. Baltimore Ave., to be used as a central preschool and district office.
“We’ve been very grateful for the support we’ve had from our community,” Boeve said. “With everything that was going on in the world with the last one, that kind of support for our schools was overwhelming. It gives a good sense of the place that school has in the minds of our community and the importance that it has, not only in our school but in all three school systems.
“The voter support and the community support, votes are tangible, they are measurable. The support our school is getting through the pandemic and things like that has also been very evident. The importance people have in our schools and the appreciation they have for our schools and our teachers and our staff has really been something to see, I think, over the years. Maybe it’s magnified with what we’ve been through in the last six or seven months.”
Boeve is running for a fourth term on the board. He is registrar at Hastings College and formerly served as the college’s baseball coach.
Even though the school year is annual and circular, there are always new challenges that keep the job interesting and keeps the board focused, he said.
“When you start running you don’t foresee all of the things that are going to come up,” he said. “Of course, nobody foresaw COVID coming.”
Boeve and his wife, Traci, have two children, both of whom graduated from Hastings Public Schools.
“I like to say we owe the district a lot more than the district owes us,” he said. “I think that’s what a lot of board members feel — that part of our work is giving back to the district. It’s an anchor in our community in terms of — again, you hate to put everything in the frame of reference of the pandemic — but there was a lot of discussion in our community during the pandemic about how this has affected schools and how are the schools going to handle the pandemic? I think very much the schools were a tone setter.”
Boeve has served as board president for the last eight years.
“I hope I’ve done a good enough job where every board member feels like they are a part of it,” he said. “As president you’re not trying to run your own agenda, you’re trying to get maximum participation out of the board.”
Laura Schneider
For Schneider, serving on the Hastings Board of Education the last 12 years has been rewarding, considering the many districtwide improvements that have been achieved.
Schneider came onto the board right after the new Hastings Middle School was completed.
Since then, the new science wing was constructed and other improvements were made at the Hastings High School, and five elementary schools in the district were renovated and/or enlarged.
Then, in the May 2020 primary election, district voters approved repurposing the former Morton Elementary building to be used as a preschool and district office.
District voters passed in May 2019 a levy-neutral levy override that allows the district to capture bond savings to reduce the financial impact on the general fund.
“Those two items, especially, indicate how the community feels about the schools and that they are very supportive,” she said. “It’s a very positive thing.”
Serving on the school board has been a way for Schneider to contribute to the community where she has lived for 33 years. She is an owner-agent of a State Farm Insurance Agency at 410 N. Minnesota Ave.
“At the time it was, and it really still is, an opportunity to give back in my community in a very supportive way,” she said.
Board members approach their work as a team, she said. It’s not accurate to say “I did this.”
Schneider’s husband, Greg, is an agronomist.
Schneider has three adult children, all of whom live in the San Francisco area, including a daughter who worked for Teach for America in New York City.
“That may be one of the impetuses also that made me want to be more active in our local schools, just seeing how the public schools worked in a huge metropolitan area like New York City,” she said.
Rod Goodin
In running for the Hastings Board of Education, Goodin wants to help the district continue to lead students in a positive direction.
“In light of the tremendous influence our public education system has on the attitudes, beliefs and actions of our youth, I want Hastings Public Schools to continue to lead them in a positive, powerful, true and right direction so that they will be hopeful and responsible citizens,” he wrote in an emailed response to questions. “Make sure we continue to teach and support Nebraskans values.”
Goodin is a newcomer to public service.
“To be honest, boards and committees were not my thing until more recently,” he wrote. “I have demonstrated leadership in coaching and teaching primarily. This is the first time I have ever considered running for a board position.”
Goodin has lived in Hastings for 24 years.
He was the director of rehabilitation at Mary Lanning Hospital for 17 years. For the last seven years he has worked as a physical therapist in home health.
“Which means I go to my patients’ homes because they cannot get out to go for help,” he wrote. “I love it!”
In running for the school board, Goodin wrote he brings a love for Hastings, Hastings Public Schools and the students. He had children attending Hastings Public Schools for 21 years.
Other attributes he wrote that he would bring to the board include strong beliefs in right and wrong, good and bad, commitment to excellence, accountability and responsibility.
He has been married 35 years to his wife, Dora Papadopoulou Goodin, a Greek from Cyprus.
He is bicultural and bilingual, having lived in Greece for 13 years.
“I know what it is like to live in a foreign country and not know the language,” he wrote. “I know how to manage finances both in my home and in an organization like HPS.”
Brent Gollner
Gollner feels fortunate to have served on the Hastings Board of Education with so many other board members who all shared a goal — doing the best for the students of the district.
“Even though we may disagree about certain topics, or certain things, in the end we come together and decide what’s best for kids,” he said. “After everything’s over and done with, there’s no hard feelings.”
Gollner is running for his fourth term, having served on the school board since 2008.
“The last four years have been interesting because we obviously have replaced our superintendent and have hired Jeff Schneider to do that role, which had gone very well in spite of the issues we have obviously going on with COVID this year,” he said. “That has created a whole other level of angst, worry and frustration.”
Gollner is a pharmacist and owns the two Keith’s Pharmacy locations in Hastings with his wife, Patty.
The district has had a lot of successes in recent years, including the completion of projects to renovate and expand elementary schools.
That and other projects — such as voter support for a levy override and renovating the district’s Morton building to be a preschool and district office — are made possible by the support of patrons.
The board has been fiscally responsible, he said.
“With Morton, it’s another chance to repurpose a school without spending millions of dollars to build something new,” he said. “We can spend a few million dollars for something that is very nice and is going to last a long time.”
Gollner graduated from Hastings High School. His children, now in their 20s, both went through the HPS system.
“I just think it’s important to give back to the community for all that Hastings Public Schools did for me and my children growing up,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to show what our district can do and does do for student. Whether they are kids who need a little extra help or kids who are going to do great all the way through school, we strive to take care of each person individually and just assure the essentials, but expand on the possible.”
Sharon Behl Brooks
Brooks’ first term on the Hastings Board of Education has been eventful.
“We hired a new superintendent,” she said. “Our new superintendent had a whirlwind of a first year. It’s a good time to know a lot about our community and just how well our community works together to face challenges. That’s been encouraging.”
Brooks is running for a second term.
The “whirlwind” for new Superintendent Jeff Schneider Brooks referred to was the district’s response to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“It’s been a good year to see Hastings at its best, I think,” she said.
She has seen firsthand how Hastings supports education.
“We live in a state that generally does think that it’s very, very uplifting for everyone to have access to educational opportunities, from early childhood all the way through adult learning,” Brooks said. “So that’s a good base to have.”
Hastings has a history of supporting its cultural and educational institutions.
“People, when they know the information, can develop a certain level of trust and understanding,” she said. “I think they have done everything they can to help kids learn.”
Brooks, who has two adult sons with her husband, John, initially ran for the school board not long after retiring from her position as a Hastings College professor of journalism. When teaching at Hastings College, she sent students to public meetings such as those of the school board.
“When I was teaching and raising a family it was always good to keep track of what was going on in our community, but serving in a capacity like being a member of a board was not necessarily ideal for that time,” she said. “When I retired and had a little more time for that, it seemed like the time to do that.”
As board members, they have worked to gather information as part of the decision-making process.
“This board has been really good at gathering information from a lot of the corners,” she said. “I think we still need to work to do that, to make sure everyone feels like they can be heard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.