In a time where shooting long 3-pointers and striving to be atop the leaders in points scored are all too common, where checking the box score for who led the team in scoring suffices most people’s interests — it’s always refreshing to see a player excel despite going against the norm.
Adams Central’s boys basketball squad was the epitome of a team-first mentality. The Patriots averaged nearly 60 points per game, but the leading scorer on the team had just 12 per game. The balanced, effective offense was only outshone by the intense, tirelessly working defense that gave up just under 36 points per contest.
The Patriots bought in to their team’s philosophy, and one of the cornerstones of the team’s success on both ends of the court was senior Tyler Slechta, who was renowned across the state as one of the most elite defenders in the game.
“He’s a coach’s dream,” Adams Central head coach Zac Foster said of Slechta, who was this year’s All-Tribland Boys Basketball Player of the Year. “He’s grown up with the game in front of him, with his dad obviously coaching at a high level his whole life. He definitely is an extension of our coaching staff on the floor.”
“Honestly, for me, it’s just doing whatever I can do to help the team,” Slechta said. “If it’s trying to shut down their best player, if it’s trying to make plays offensively, or setting my guys up to go make plays — I have a ton of good teammates so that helps a lot. Honestly, I just wanted to work as hard as I could defensively and do the best job we could to put us in the best position to succeed.”
Executing the 1-3-1 zone defense that the Patriots ran is no easy task. And at the center of it all was Slechta. The AC senior was at the base of the attack and saw the entire court and the ways offenses were trying to expose the defense. It was his job to communicate to the others what was happening, and he was excellent at doing so.
“I’d say it’s definitely important to communicate at the bottom,” the senior said. “Everyone else has got to be watching the ball, so often times everyone else can’t see cutters behind or post players or where the shooters are at. That was probably one of the most important things I had to do defensively, is communicate...and let everyone know exactly where everyone was.”
“He’s elite at a lot of things, but the thing he is most elite at is communication,” Foster said. “We have a saying that a quiet gym is a loser’s gym. From day one, since he came in as a freshman, he made our program better through communication and his intelligence... His communication, his intelligence, court IQ, feel for the game, immediately made our program better.
“When one of your leaders, your three-year starter, the guy with probably the most experience on your team — when he understands and exemplifies what it means to focus on defense and realize it’s a big part of the game, I think everyone else falls in line. I think all of our seniors understood that and bought in, and he was in the forefront.”
Foster add that a lot of Slechta’s ability to communicate effectively came from the senior’s father, Tom, who has long been a member of the AC coaching staff.
Slechta said he learned a lot from his father and enjoyed being able to have him as part of his experience on the court.
“I’ve learned tons from him throughout the years. Don’t get me wrong, we’ll fight every now and then; it can get a little testy sometimes,” Tyler said with a grin that was evident even from the other end of the phone he was on. “But it really helped me as a player; I had to hold myself accountable and if I didn’t he was right there to hold me accountable. It definitely helped me and it helped our team. And it was really fun to have that experience with my dad.”
Slechta’s defensive ability and mindset was unparalleled. And his offensive skills were just as impactful for Adams Central. Slechta displayed an impressive skillset in the post while also spending much of the season among the Tribland leaders in 3-point percentage, but what really stood out was his selflessness on offense.
He led the team with 118 assists, 38 more than anyone else on the team. Foster said his willingness to pass up a good shot for a great shot from one of his teammates was a big part in what made Adams Central so successful.
“When you’re greatest players really don’t care if they score, it becomes contagious,” Foster said. “We’ve coached a lot of very, very good players here — we’ve been blessed to have the players we’ve had in the last 12 years — but I don’t know if I have coached a kid that is literally unfazed if he scores two points or 20. He literally does not care; it doesn’t affect his game at all...That’s such a great example for our young players to see, that you can be a player of that caliber and really realize that scoring is a small part of what happens on the floor.”
Slechta finished the season second on the team with 10.8 points per game, but he also led the Patriots in rebounds (4.8), assists (4.1), steals (2.4) and blocks (27 in 29 games). His 69 steals this year set a new school record and is all the more impressive considering his position in the zone defense — usually it’s the player atop the 1-3-1 that racks up the steals; in the Patriots’ case, that was Dante Boelhower, who would have set the record this season if not for Slechta.
Perhaps the fact that most defines Slechta’s play is that he finished his career second all-time in Adams Central history for both steals and assists — in true Tyler fashion he tried to say the assists numbers were inflated due to the extreme talent possessed by his teammates. Foster said both achievements exemplify Slechta’s team-first mentality and the elite competitor he was.
“The majority of being a good defender is a mental mindset. It’s a commitment to it, that you realize it’s important,” Foster said. “The number one skill he has is his competitiveness. You have to be competitive to be a great defender, and he has elite competitiveness. On top of that, you put his intelligence and his anticipation is really as good as anyone I’ve been around. You put the competitiveness to not get beat on a play with the anticipation and the attention to detail with our scouting reports and film study, it’s all unparalleled.
“His heart, his intelligence, his attention to detail as a scout are really what lifted him to be the competitor he was.”
Even with all of the accolades and achievements, it should come at no surprise that the aspect Slechta most prizes is the camaraderie he and his teammates shared. He and the other seniors on the team have played together for a long time, most of them since second grade. They’ve built a lifetime of memories that they’ll have to reflect on.
“We all love each other a ton, and those memories from probably 10 years now, they’ll last forever,” Slechta said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world; it was an awesome ride. We’ll all be brothers for life now. We’re kind of bonded in that way because we went through that journey together. It was amazing.”
