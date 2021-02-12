ROSELAND — Silver Lake head coach Keith Crowe hopes his team is conserving energy for subdistricts next week.
The Mustangs simply haven’t had much lately, especially at the starts of games.
Such was the case Friday night against Meridian, which scored the first seven points and used its long-range shooting to carry it to a 46-38 win in Roseland.
“It’s something that we’re trying to work on,” Crowe said. “We’re coming out flat to start the games and we cannot do that. The type of game that we’ve got to play is with a lot of intensity and hard work for us to win.”
Silver Lake displayed the same grogginess in the Twin Valley Conference semifinal against Blue Hill — a game that began a stretch of four losses in five games to end the regular season.
The visiting Mustangs (15-8) drilled nine 3-pointers and distanced themselves in the second half. Crowe said it was no fault of his defense, though.
“(Meridian) shot phenomenal from (3-point range),” Crowe said. “I thought we contested them very well and, to their credit, they were knocking them down.”
Meridian’s Ally Kort splashed four triples — three in the first half and one in the third — to tie Silver Lake’s Georgi tenBensel at a game-high 14 points.
TenBensel was a big reason the home team hung around. The Silver Lake senior scored all of her points after halftime, discarding an 0-for-4 start to her night for a 6-for-12 final shooting line.
TenBensel scored all 10 of Silver Lake’s points in the third period. Collectively the hosts were 4-for-16 from the floor in the frame.
“I liked the way she was attacking the basket, especially in the third and fourth quarters,” Crowe said. “The other girls had good looks, it was just a tough shooting night for them.”
Meridian’s initial 7-0 spurt included four points from Jaslyn Ward that followed Kort’s first 3. Ward joined her teammate in double figures with 13 points.
Silver Lake failed to scored until six minutes had expired. Katelyn Karr broke the ice on a free throw. Kerigan Karr ended the first period with a 3-pointer that cut the lead to three.
Schyler Schwisow welcomed the teams back to the court for the second stanza with a triple, but buckets by Amanda Ehrman, Kerigan Karr, and Sam Bonifas tied the game at 10.
The home team trailed the rest of the way.
Silver Lake won the rebounding battle 40-27, which Crowe thought helped his team get back in the game. Katelyn Karr, who matched Kerigan with eight points in the first half, pulled down a game-best 13 rebounds.
“We were doing an excellent job getting on the offensive boards,” the SL coach said. “We were also keeping (Meridian) — when they weren’t making shots — off the glass and getting defensive rebounds. That kept us in the game because we didn’t shoot exceptionally well.”
Silver Lake enters the postseason on a negative note, but its subdistrict is full of familiarity as it features four TVC opponents.
The Mustangs open with Kenesaw on Tuesday. Shelton and Harvard play in the other matchup.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us because (Kenesaw has) improved since the last time we saw them,” said Crowe, whose team beat the Blue Devils by 13 on Dec. 18, 2020. “We’re going to have to be focused and ready to play that game if we want to win.”
MER (15-8)............7 16 20 3 — 46
SL (13-8)................4 16 10 8 — 38
Meridian (46)
Kaylee Pribyl 1-5 2-3 5, Erin Kujath 0-4 0-0 0, Ally Kort 5-10 0-0 14, Jaslyn Ward 6-10 1-7 13, Kimberly Schropfer 0-3 0-0 0, Jaala Stewart 2-5 0-0 5, Erika Schwisow 1-2 0-0 3, Schyler Schwisow 1-1 0-0 3, Kala Most 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 17-41 3-10 46.
Silver Lake (38)
Kerigan Karr 3-12 0-0 8, Amanda Ehrman 1-7 0-0 2, Katelyn Karr 2-14 5-8 9, Georgi tenBensel 6-12 2-2 14, Sam Bonifas 1-1 0-2 2, Madison Miller 1-4 0-1 3, Trista Hanson 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Hanson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-52 7-13 38.
Three-point field goals — M 9-23 (Pribyl 1-4, Kujath 0-2, Kort 4-6, Schropfer 0-3, Stewart 1-4, E. Schwisow 1-2, S. Schwisow 1-1, Most 1-1); SL 3-25 (Ke. Karr 2-10, Ehrman 0-2, Ka. Karr 0-5, tenBensel 0-4, Miller 1-3, Tay. Hanson 0-1). Rebounds — M 27 (Ward 7); SL 40 (Ka. Karr 13). Turnovers — M 13; SL 11.
