U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., is accepting applications for the 2020-21 Third District Youth Advisory Council and encourages rising high school juniors and seniors to submit their applications by July 3.
The Third District Youth Advisory Council is a forum for students to share opinions, thoughts and concerns with Smith about local and federal issues throughout the school year. Members must be able to serve from August 2020 through June 2021.
To download an application form, visit AdrianSmith.House.Gov/Services/Youth-Advisory-Council. For more information, interested students and educators can contact the congressman's Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.
