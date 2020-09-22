SMITH CENTER, Kan. — “Surfing the Prairie” is the theme selected for the 2020 Smith Center Old Settlers Day celebration here Saturday.
Events begin early and run late, with much of the activity focused on the downtown area and the Smith County Fairgrounds on the west side of town.
Pre-celebration events began Monday and continue through Friday with the Medallion Hunt. Clues are given each morning on Facebook.
The bale-decorating contest also runs Monday through Friday. Winners will be announced at the parade on Saturday.
This will be the 108th edition of Old Settlers Day in Smith Center. The event traditionally includes “The Way They Were,” a tractor show on the fairgrounds that runs throughout the day. Many of the tractor owners participate in an afternoon poker run.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, following a route up Main Street from south to north. At 10:30 a.m., Elizabeth and Carroll Pletcher will be crowned as the 2020 Old Settlers Day Queen and King.
Here’s a schedule of Saturday’s events:
7:30 a.m.: Registration begins for second annual Color Run, starting and finishing at the Gardner Wellness Center, 616 S. Main St. The 5k color run begins 8 a.m., followed by the kids’ one-mile run at 8:15 and two-mile walk at 8:25.
8 a.m.: Trevor Rempe Memorial Softball Tournament play begins, Joy Field and Higley Field. Men’s slow-pitch, double-elimination tournament. Registration fee charged per team. All proceeds to Trevor L. Rempe Memorial Scholarship fund.
8-10 a.m.: Biscuits and gravy served, First Christian Church, 400 U.S. Highway 36
10:30 a.m.: Old Settlers’ King and Queen Ceremony, in front of Peoples Bank. Elizabeth and Carroll Pletcher have been selected as this year’s king and queen.
11 a.m.: 11 a.m.: Parade down Main Street, starting at old hospital
After parade: Free barbecue with entertainment by Ed Bridwell, Peoples Bank parking lot
1-4 p.m.: Kids’ activities, including kiddie train rides and three-wheel trykes, East Court Street
After parade until 4 p.m.: Vintage camper show between the Dietz’s Hardware and Clark buildings
After parade until 4 p.m.: VW show in front of Garen Kuhlmann’s office
1 p.m.: Tractor Poker Run registration at the Smith County Fairgrounds, with the poker run to start at 1:30
1:30-3:30 p.m.; Bingo by Kiwanis, Srader Center basement
1:30 p.m.: Home on the Range movie screening, Center Theatre. The screening will be sponsored by the Peoples Heartland Foundation and Center Theatre in honor of families descending from John and Rita Smith.
2 p.m.: Swimming to the Finish Road rally, starting at swimming pool parking lot (cars and golf carts welcome) (registration fee charged)
2 p.m. to midnight: Beer garden open at 118 W. Court St.
3 p.m.: Wine and Walk starts at Wagner Park (sponsored by Smith Center Pool Committee) (fee charged)
2:30 p.m.: Cornhole tournament at beer garden
5-8 p.m.: Laser Tag at Wagner Park
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Free dance and music by Kill Creek Rising
