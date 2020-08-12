SMITH CENTER, Kan. — The Smith Center football team was unbeaten and back in the finals after 12 games into last season.
It was searching for its third straight state championship and had it in its grasp, until Centralia High scored with 55 seconds remaining, snatching the three-peat from Smith Center.
SC lost that game 18-14 and then lost a healthy portion of its offensive production, including its leading passer and three rushers.
Trenton Colby threw for 769 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 745 yards and 10 more TDs, while Jaden Atwood and Colton Shoemaker combined for 2,551 yards and 26 scores on the ground.
Nate Hendrich was fourth on the team in rushing with 696 yards. He scored 10 touchdowns and will likely take a large role in the rushing attack this year as a senior.
Defensively, graduation took four of Smith Center’s top five defenders. Jake Sasse, a sophomore that was third on the team in tackles (87), is expected to be a key contributor again.
Smith Center will open its season Sept. 4 on the road against Norton. It’ll then host Phillipsburg in the home opener on Sept. 11.
September
4, at Norton; 11, vs. Phillipsburg; 18, at Ellingwood; 25, vs. Sacred Heart
October
2, vs. Oakley; 9, at Plainville; 16, Ell-Saline; 23, at Inman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.