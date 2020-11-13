Ham and Cheese Appetizers
2 cups Bisquick
¾ cup finely chopped smoked ham
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup finely chopped onion
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
¼ cup sour cream
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
½ teaspoon salt
2 cloves crushed garlic
2/3 cup milk
1 egg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13 pan.
Mix all ingredients; spread in pan. Bake 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Cut into rectangles about 2 by 1 ½ inches.
Note: May substitute Swiss cheese for cheddar or use ½ cup each.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Sweet and Sour Meatballs
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground sausage
1 medium onion, chopped
2 eggs
2 cups bread crumbs
1/3 cup milk
Mix all ingredients together and shape into meatballs. Place in casserole dish.
Sauce:
1 cup barbecue sauce
1 jar (10-12 ounces) apricot preserves
Mix until combined and pour over meatballs.
Bake 35-40 minutes at 325 degrees.
Note: For an appetizer, make small meatballs. For main dish, make them larger and serve over rice.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Meat Dip
2 pounds ground beef
1/2 medium onion (chopped)
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles
1 can (16 ounces) mashed refried beans
1 envelope (1 ounce) taco or fajita dry seasoning mix
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 jar (16 ounces) picante sauce or chunky salsa (or amount to taste and thickness you like)
Brown beef and onion in skillet. Drain.
Put all ingredients into slow cooker.
Mix.
Serve with chips when cheese is melted.
Jan Johnson
Hastings
Arby’s Sauce
1 cup catsup
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Add all ingredients into small saucepan, stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Reduce to low heat and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let sauce cook and store in air-tight container refrigerator.
Judy Barnes
Clay Center
Lu’s Garfish Balls
Don’t let your husband throw those garfish back. Try these; they are worth the effort.
1 pound scraped garfish (raw)
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1 onion, chopped fine
2 medium cloves of garlic, pressed
2-3 green onions, chopped fine (use tops also)
3 tablespoons pepper to taste
Scrape raw garfish off bones with a spoon. This leaves most of the gristle and nerve behind. You can grind the garfish, but it is much better scraped.
Mix all chopped ingredients, bread crumbs and pepper with garfish and shape into balls or patties. Roll in flour and fry in cast iron pot until brown.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Pineapple Cheese Ball
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup chopped pecans
1/ cup grated green pepper
1 tablespoon seasoned salt
Beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in pineapple, 1/2 cup pecans, green pepper and salt. Refrigerate until chilled (about 1 hour).
Shape into ball and roll in remaining nuts. Wrap in plastic or foil and refrigerate until well chilled (overnight).
To serve, place cheese ball on serving board and garnish with pineapple slices, cherries and parsley. Surround with crackers.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Lu’s Salsa
6 1/2 cups chopped tomatoes
1 1/2 large chopped onions
1/2 cup chopped peppers
1/2 cup chopped jalapeños
1 teaspoon garlic salt or 1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Combine in large kettle. Cook over medium heat for 30 minutes. Put into hot jars. Make sure that the jars seal.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Taco Tartlets
Use as an appetizer or a snack.
Meat Shells:
1 pound ground beef
2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix
2 tablespoons spice water
Filling:
1 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons red taco sauce
2 ounces chopped ripe olives
1 cup coarsely crushed tortilla chips, divided
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
To make meat shells, combine ingredients and mix well. Press meat mixture into bottom and sides of tiny tart pans; set aside.
For filling, combine sour cream, taco sauce, olives and 3/4 cup tortilla chips. Spoon filling into each shell, mounding slightly.
Combine remaining chips and cheese; sprinkle over each tartlet.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.
Garnish with taco sauce.
Makes 32 tartlets.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Mexican Layered Tray
2 cans bean dip
2 tablespoons picante sauce
4 avocados, seeded and peeled
4 dashes lemon pepper
2 small cans sliced black olives
Grated cheddar cheese
Lemon juice
1 small carton sour cream
2 tomatoes, chopped
2 bunches green onions, sliced
Spread bean dip evenly on bottom of a 9-by-13 dish. Top with picante sauce.
Smash avocados to consistency of guacamole. Add 1 squirt of lemon juice and dashes of lemon pepper.
Spread guacamole evenly over bean dip and picante sauce.
Spread sour cream evenly over top of guacamole.
Sprinkle the sour cream layer with olives, tomatoes, green onions and cheddar cheese. (You can layer them in diagonal lines across the top of the sour cream layer. This makes a beautiful showing. I alternate my lines, starting in one corner of the dish working across to the opposite corner. Start with olives, then tomatoes, green onions and cheese; then repeat.)
Serve with tortilla chips in a wicker basket.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Hot Cheese and Broccoli Dip
2 packages frozen chopped broccoli
4 tablespoons butter
1 cup chopped onions
1 roll (16 ounces) garlic cheese
1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieced, drained
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
Cook broccoli in a small amount of water, just to thaw; drain.
Saute onions in butter. Melt cheese in onion mixture. Stir in mushrooms, soup and broccoli. Thin with a small amount of milk.
Serve hot in a chafing dish with chips.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Mini Corn Dogs
Bring a county fair favorite into your home with these bite-size corn dogs.
Takes 30 minutes. Makes 2 dozen.
1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup cornmeal
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons shortening
1 large egg at room temperature
1/4 cup 2% milk
24 miniature hot dogs
Honey Mustard Sauce:
1/3 cup honey
1/2 cup prepared mustard
1 tablespoon molasses
In a large bowl, combine the first 4 ingredients. Cut in the shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Beat together egg and milk; stir into dry ingredients until a soft dough forms.
Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead 6-8 times or until smooth. Roll out to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a 2 1/4-inch biscuit cutter. Fold each dough circle over a hot dog and press edges to seal. (Dough will be sticky.) Place on greased baking sheets.
Bake at 450 degrees until golden brown, 10-12 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine the sauce ingredients. Serve with corn dogs.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Caribbean Cocktail Sausages
2 packages (16 ounces each) cocktail wieners
1 jar (12 ounces) pineapple preserves
1/2 teaspoon grated lime peel
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon Jamaican jerk seasoning
1 teaspoon ground ginger
2 garlic cloves, minced
Hot pepper sauce
In a 4-quart slow cooker, combine wieners, preserves, lime peel, juice, jerk seasoning, ginger, garlic and hot pepper sauce (a few dashes or to taste).
Cover; cook on low for 4 hours. Can keep warm on low setting for up to 2 hours.
Serve with decorative toothpicks and lime wedges.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Turtle Cheesecake Dip
30 caramels
2 1/4 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed and divided
2 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans, toasted
Microwave caramels and 1/2 cup whipped topping in microwave-safe bowl on high 1 minute 40 seconds, stirring after 1 minute. Stir until caramels are completely melted and sauce is well blended. Cool 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, microwave chocolate and 3/4 cup of remaining whipped topping 1 minute, stirring after 30 seconds. Stir until chocolate is completely melted and sauce is well blended.
Beat cream cheese in separate bowl with mixer until creamy. Add 2/3 cup caramel sauce; beat until blended. Gently stir in remaining 1 cup whipped topping.
Spread cream cheese mixture onto a serving plate. Drizzle with chocolate sauce and remaining caramel sauce. Sprinkle with pecans.
Refrigerate 1 hour.
Serve with pretzel twists.
Lori Tiangco
Des Moines, Iowa
Candied Walnuts
1 pound walnut halves
1 cup sugar
6 tablespoons milk
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread walnuts in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast until browned, 8-10 minutes. Transfer to a heat-proof bowl.
In a medium saucepan, stir together sugar, milk, cinnamon and salt over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, about 2 minutes. Continue cooking about 5-6 minutes more, until mixture reaches soft-ball stage and register 235 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. Remove from heat. Immediately stir in vanilla.
Stir sugar mixture into walnuts until well coated.
Spoon nuts over wax paper or foil and separate nuts with a fork. Let cool.
Store in an airtight container.
Lori Tiangco
Des Moines, Iowa
Taco Meatballs with Dipping Sauce
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
1 pound lean (90%) ground beef
3 ounces Colby-Monterey jack cheese, cut into 16 cubes
1 large egg white
1 tablespoon water
1 2/3 cups crushed nacho-flavored tortilla chips
Sauce:
1/3 cup taco sauce
3 tablespoons honey
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a skillet, combine chilies and seasoning. Add meat; mix lightly but thoroughly. Divide into 16 portions. Shape each portion around a cheese cube to cover completely.
In a shallow bowl, whisk egg white and water.
Place crushed chips in a separate bowl.
Dip meatballs in egg mixture, then in crushed chips, patting to help coating adhere. Place meatballs on a greased rack in a 15-by-10 baking pan. Bake 15-20 minutes or until cooked through.
Meanwhile, in a small microwave-safe bowl, mix taco sauce and honey. Microwave, covered, on high 30-45 seconds, or until heated through.
Serve the sauce with the meatballs.
Ryan Rathjen
Urbandale, Iowa
Roast Beef and Gouda Pinwheels
3/4 pound sliced deli roast beef, finely chopped
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1 package (16 1/2 ounces) garlic-herb spreadable cheese
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded smoked Gouda cheese
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a bowl, mix first 5 ingredients.
On a lightly floured surface, unroll one tube of crescent dough into one long rectangle; press perforations to seal. Spread half of meat mixture over dough. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with long side; pinch seam to seal.
Using a serrated knife, cut roll crosswise into 24, 1/2-inch slices. Place on parchment-lined baking sheets, cut side down.
Repeat with remaining crescent dough and meat mixture.
Bake 12-14 minutes or until golden brown.
Refrigerate leftovers.
April Rathjen
Urbandale, Iowa
Halftime Bread Bowl
Makes 2 bread bowls to fill with your favorite dip.
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups whole wheat flour
2 envelopes rapid-rise yeast
1 1/2 teaspoons dried dill weed
1 teaspoon caraway seed
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
2 cups milk
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
In a large bowl, combine 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, undissolved yeast, dill weed, caraway seed and salt.
Heat milk, honey and butter and until very warm (120-130 degrees). Gradually add to dry ingredients. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed of electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally. Stir in enough remaining flour to make a soft dough. Knead on lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 8-10 minutes. Cover; let rest for 10 minutes.
Divide dough into 2 equal portions; shape each into large ball. Place on greased baking sheet. Cover; let rise in warm, draft-free place until doubled in size, about 30-40 minutes. With sharp knife, make 4, 1/4-inch deep slashes in crisscross fashion on top of loaves. Bake at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until done.
Remove from baking sheet; cool on wire rack.
Cut off top portion of loaves (about 1/3); reserve top. Hollow out loaves to form 1/4-inch thick bowls, reserving center of loaves. Cut reserved bread into cubes, about 1 inch in size, for dipping. Fill bowls with dip.
Roberta Hicks
Scappoose, Oregon
Ham Balls
3 1/2 pounds ground ham
2 1/2 pounds ground pork
1 1/2 pounds hamburger
4 eggs, beaten
2 2/3 cups milk
4 cups crushed graham cracker crumbs
Sauce:
2 cans tomato soup
3 teaspoons dry mustard
3/4 cup vinegar
2 1/4 cups brown sugar
Mix ground ham, pork and hamburger together. Add eggs, milk and graham cracker crumbs. Shape into balls (1/4-cup size). Place balls in two 9-by-13 baking pans.
Sauce: Mix soup, mustard, vinegar and brown sugar. Pour over ham balls and baste every 30 minutes while baking. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 to 2 hours.
Makes 60-75 ham balls.
L. Golden
North Platte
Mini Corn Dogs
1 cup flour
2 tablespoons cornmeal
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Dash of onion powder
3 tablespoons shortening
3/4 cup milk
1 large egg
1 package (16 ounces) miniature smoked sausages
Oil for deep frying
In a bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt and onion powder; cut in shortening until crumbly.
Whisk milk and egg; stir into flour mixture until moistened.
Dip sausages into batter. Deep fry in oil a few at a time, until golden brown, 2-3 minutes.
Drain on paper towels.
Serve with catsup and mustard.
April Rathjen
Urbandale, Iowa
Hot Cheese Dip
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 cups mayonnaise
1 medium onion, minced
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies
1 1/2 ounces sliced pepperoni
1/2 cup sliced ripe olives
Rye chips, crackers or fresh veggies
In an ungreased shallow baking dish, combine first 5 ingredients. Top with pepperoni and olives. Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 25 minutes, or until bubbly.
Serve with chips, crackers and/or veggies.
Margie Payne
Firestone, Colorado
Fruit Dip
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sour cream
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1-2 tablespoons maple syrup
Fresh fruit
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. (Syrup to taste). Beat until smooth. Chill until serving.
Makes 2 cups.
Margie Payne
Firestone, Colorado
Mexican Layer Dip
1 pound hamburger
1 medium onion, chopped and divided
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1 small green pepper, finely chopped
2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream
3 cups (12 ounces) shredded Mexican cheese
Fritos or corn chips
In a big skillet, cook beef and half of onion over medium heat until meat is done; drain. Stir in sauce, sugar, chili powder, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes until thickened.
Spread beans into a 9-by-13 dish; top with meat mixture, tomatoes, green pepper and rest of onion. Layer with sour cream and cheese. Serve with chips.
Esther Minett
Paradox, Colorado
Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip
3/4 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing
1/3 cup buffalo wing sauce
4 cans (4.5 ounces each) chicken
1 package (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
1/3 cup blue cheese crumbles
2 green onions, sliced
3 stalks celery, finely chopped
Mix all together until well blended.
Darlene Kennedy
Galion, Ohio
