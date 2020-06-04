The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department exhausted all options before announcing Thursday the Aquacourt Water Park would remain closed for the summer.
Social distancing was the major factor in the decision.
“Being able to enforce that and comply with that requirement was certainly a major hurdle for us,” Parks and Rec director Jeff Hassenstab said. “We not only reviewed the directed health measures, but we reviewed the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for pools and the American Red Cross.
“After reviewing those it came to the point where we became less and less comfortable with opening and being able to comply with those guidelines.”
Hassenstab said in a facility with a capacity of 1,000, it would’ve been possible to adhere to Phase 2 of reopening guidelines and limit use to 25%, or 250 people at one time. Maintaining social distancing in a facility that large would’ve been too hard, however.
“We wanted to open,” he said. “We tried to think of everything we possibly could. We had some different operations in place, but in the end we thought it was too much to overcome.”
Not opening the Aquacourt was one of the tougher decisions he’s had to make.
“The water park, even given this week, how hot it is, it’s a great place to cool off,” Hassenstab said. “This has not been an easy decision by any means.”
The threat of the novel coronavirus spreading through the water wasn’t a concern.
“That was not an issue at all; chlorine does kill it,” Hassenstab said. “Our main concern was on the deck, on the grassy areas, social distancing. Water parks are meant for kids to socialize and be close in contact. That was one of our main decision factors, was we felt we could not control that to the level the guidelines were telling us to.”
He said the decision had to be made this week.
“Because if we felt like we could open we had to have a minimum of three weeks to prepare for that opening,” he said. “Our staff’s been faithful to us. We didn’t want to then keep on having them hang on, too. A lot of them want a job and want the money. I sat on a number of conference calls with a bunch of Nebraska communities, the American Red Cross and others.”
Parks and Rec officials had planned to have extra staff just watch social distancing.
“Given the operations and just the nature of the pool, we thought it would be too tough to overcome,” he said.
Across Nebraska, smaller municipal pools are preparing to open.
Hassenstab said Lincoln is opening four of its nine pools. The four opening are neighborhood pools, each with a capacity of 35 people.
“That’s a lot different than our water park at 250 people,” he said. “It’s much more manageable in that regard. When you have 250 people and you’re trying to have them social distance, it becomes very tough.”
Hastings residents still can enjoy a number of other recreation amenities in the city starting this month.
Park playgrounds and the skate park opened on June 1, and the Libs Park splash pad is scheduled to open on June 8. The Heartwell Park and Lincoln Park wading pools will open on June 15.
