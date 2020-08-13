What was shaping up to be a rousing playoff race between the Fremont Moo and Hastings Sodbusters, has transformed into the Moo running away with the Expedition League’s Clark Division.
The Sodbusters dropped to five games back from first place with another loss to Souris Valley Thursday night, this one by a score of 6-3.
Fremont won its fifth straight after its 10-5 triumph over Western Nebraska Thursday, and looks to be in prime position for its second straight playoff appearance — except this time the Moo will play immediately for the title instead of having a divisional round to pass by.
Late season roster changes have hurt the Sodbusters more than anything, and the team’s playoff hopes in 2020 look grim.
“We have to win out and we need some help,” said manager Bryan Frew. “It’s not looking that great, but we’ve swept series before. We’ve won six games in a row before, so it’s definitely not out of the question.
A majority of the Hastings squad has returned home to quarantine before heading back to their respective colleges and universities, leaving just two “original” players from the opening day roster.
“It’s a brand new lineup,” Frew said.
The Sodbusters lost a chunk more following Thursday’s conclusion. Perhaps most notably is leadoff hitter Casey Burnham, who hit .323 with an on-base percentage of .440 and a team-best 21 stolen bases.
Burnham, who will return to the University of Kansas for his junior year later this month, was 1-for-5 in his finale. He scored the Sodbusters’ first run Thursday after forcing an errant throw by the Souris Valley pitcher with his hustle on a high-chopper in the opening inning.
Burnham reached third on the play and scored two pitches later on an RBI groundout by Garrett Kennedy.
“(Burnham) at the top of the order is just a jump start for our offense. We’re definitely going to miss him,” said Frew. “He had a great summer with us.”
Also leaving the team Thursday was third-year Sodbuster Trey Kissack, who reverted to his old ways for 1 1/3 innings in a starting capacity. Kissack was converted to a reliever at Nebraska upon his transfer.
“Trey has been awesome. He is a leader, he’s fun,” Frew said. “When he’s on the mound, he is all business. Everybody loves him, and obviously, he didn’t get as many innings as he wanted due to some innings limits put on him, but he’s always competing out there and doing well. I’d take him for another three years if that was a possibility. He has meant a lot to this organization.”
Kissack had two unearned runs sprung on his line after a two-out error by the Sodbusters in the first inning. Souris Valley’s Josh Solomon and Mason Dinesen knocked back-to-back one-out singles before Bo McClintock grounded to the right side, and advanced the pair of baserunners to second and third, respectively. Allen Grier’s ground ball to the left side popped out of Chris Esposito’s glove at third as he was moving to his left, allowing both runs to score.
“That play should have been made,” Frew said.
Souris Valley had eight hits in the contest. The Sabre Dogs’ two biggest hits came with two outs, which Frew said were back-breakers.
A two-out, 2-RBI single through the middle in the eighth inning doubled the Souris Valley lead to 6-2. Chauncey Callier stroked a weak liner off the end of the bat into shallow center that scored Dinesen and McClintock, all but putting the final nail in Hastings’ coffin.
Before that, Nolan Monthei’s two-out double and Sebastian Murillo’s single made it 4-2 in the seventh.
“The only run out of their six that I really felt like they earned it was in the (fourth),” Frew said.
Hastings reliever Dylan Wagoner surrendered a lead off triple to Dinesen in the fourth, which the left field took a poor route to. McClintock drove him in with a single.
“They hit a couple balls on the screws, but (a lot) were tough luck singles,” Frew said.
The Sodbusters tied the game in the third off of Mike Boeve’s sacrifice fly. Brett Curran, who singled to lead off the inning, scored on the play to make it 2-2.
In the home half of the eighth, Ryan McDonald’s one-out single sparked a rally that resulted in him trimming the deficit to 6-3. McDonald scored unearned after an error by the Souris Valley shortstop on a ball batted by pinch hitter Griffin Everitt.
McDonald’s defense shined behind the plate, too. The South Dakota State athlete gunned down four Sabre Dogs trying to steal second base.
The Sodbusters travel thinly to Pierre, S.D., Friday for a weekend set with the Trappers.
Frew credited Hastings general manager Scott Galusha for continuing to reload the team’s roster.
“We’ve got some guys that are meeting us on the interstate that I haven’t even met yet that are going on the trip with us,” Frew said. “That’s just the nature of summer baseball at the end of the year. You’ve got to scratch and claw and try to find guys that are willing to give you a couple innings here and couple at bats there. That’s just where we’re at and Scott’s working really hard to put a solid roster together to finish it out.”
SVS (24-21).............200 100 120 — 6 8 3
HAS (23-23)............101 000 010 — 3 9 2
W — Dylan Roach. L — Devon Wagoner.
2B — SV, Nolan Monthei. H, Ryan Doran.
3B — SV, Mason Dinesen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.