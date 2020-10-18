SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Six members of the Hastings Sodbusters were honored by the Expedition League in its postseason honors list, which were announced Oct. 13 by the league office.
The league completed a 52-game regular season in 55 days through the end of August. The Fremont Moo won the league title after defeating the defending champion Badlands Big Sticks.
"The Expedition League was blessed to play a 52-game season with six of our 10 teams in 2020," EL president Steve Wagner said in the press release. "We were able to provide an incredible playing and coaching experience for our players and coaches, while giving our great fans the amazing, fun, fan-first experience that they’ve come to love and expect in the Expedition League, all while doing it in a safe environment."
Ronnie McBride of the Moo was named league MVP. McBride hit .330 and led the league with 55 runs scored and 40 stolen bases.
Ethan Skuija of the Pierre Trappers was pitcher of the year with a 1.25 earned run average in 43 1/3 innings. Skuija struck out 75, walked 14, and surrendered just 20 hits.
Sodbuster Shay Schanaman was among 10 pitchers honored to the All-League team. Schanaman threw the Sodbusters first no-hitter in franchise history against the Western Nebraska Pioneers on July 18. In 24 2/3 innings, Schanaman struck out 42 and walked eight. He was 2-0 in five starts.
Two of Hastings' catchers, Griffin Everitt and Ryan McDonald, were named to the list. Everitt hit .221 with seven doubles, two home runs, and 33 RBI. McDonald, who completed his second year with the 'Busters, hit .235 with four doubles and four homers. He drew 34 walks, scored 28 times, and drove in 23 runs.
Hastings native Mike Boeve was one of three third basemen honored. Boeve joined the team following the conclusion of the American Legion season. In 19 games with the Sodbusters, Boeve hit .409 (27-for-66) with 18 RBI and had a .912 OPS.
Shortstop Efry Cervantes made the list after joining the Sodbusters in late July and playing in 19 games. Cervantes hit .324 with 10 doubles, one triple and one home run. He drove in 19 runs and scored 15.
Cadey Burnham, a second-year Sodbuster, played in 43 games in 2020 and recorded 51 hits, including 16 for extra bases. Burnham stole 21 bases and scored 47 runs from the leadoff spot.
