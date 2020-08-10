The Sodbuster offense was muted Monday night in a game against Souris Valley that they almost certainly needed to win.
With the Expedition League’s third season winding down during this irregular summer, Hastings is still a dark horse to claim the Clark Davison’s only playoff spot.
In a normal year, two teams from each division would earn postseason bids and play one winner-take-all game before a best-of-three championship series.
With only six of the league’s teams participating this summer, only one playoff berth is available. The division winners jump right into the championship series.
Hastings entered Monday 2 1/2 games back of Fremont (25-18), which had the night off.
With the Sodbusters’ 7-2 loss, they fall to three games behind the Moo with just nine games to play.
Hastings has three more games with the Sabre Dogs Tuesday through Thursday before a weekend set in Pierre. The Sodbusters return home next Monday for a three-game set against Western Nebraska that will finish the regular season.
At this point, each game feels like it is must-win.
“Every time I check the score, Fremont is winning,” said Bryan Frew, who will coach the final nine games after JM Kelly’s early departure. “They’ve got a really good team, so we can’t lose if we want to stay in this thing.”
The Sodbusters are virtually fielding an entirely new roster than what began the season. In fact, many of the faces could be seen wearing Five Point Bank American Legion uniforms two weeks ago.
One of those Chiefs, Laif Hultine made his second start of the summer for the Sodbuster Monday.
Hultine didn’t quite have the same success as he did a little over a week ago, when he shutout the Fremont Moo in a complete game effort, but his six innings Monday kept Hastings in it.
Hultine, who struck out six, had one bad inning — the third — where Souris Valley knocked four straight hits to start the frame and scratched across four runs to make it 5-0. Josh Sololmon, Bo McClintock and Nolan Monthei each had RBI singles in the inning.
The Sabre Dogs broke the ice in the opening inning after a one-out walk bit Hultine when McClintock roped his first hit of the night.
“I was talking to Efry (Cervantes) and it seemed like if he was shaded to the six hole, they would hit it up the middle. If he was shaded up the middle, they’d hit it to the six hole,” Frew said. “Not that Laif pitched better than the other guy, but despite all that, Laif did a great job keeping us in the ballgame.”
Unfortunately, the Sodbuster bats couldn’t provide much backup. Hastings failed to figure out Souris Valley starter Ryan Lobus, who K’d 10 and walked two Sodbusters over seven innings.
Hastings chipped two runs off of Lobus in the fourth on two hits. Casey Burnham, who finished 2-for-4, singled and Every Cervantes chased him home with a double to deep right-center field. Cervantes later scored on a Mike Boeve fielder’s choice that was accompanied by a throwing error.
“(Lobus) pitched great. His fastball was firm, his slider was thrown for strikes and the guys said it looked just like his fastball, so I would say he was a tough one to hit and getting in an early hole hurt us,” Frew said.
In the eighth, Hastings doubled its hit total with three singles, but couldn’t scratch anything across off of Souris Valley reliever Trevor Jackson.
Souris Valley added two insurance runs in the ninth when Mason Dinesen crushed an inside-the-park home run to right-center off of Chris Mazzini that scored Sololmon, who tripled.
The relay home was well in time to can Dinesen at the plate, but the ball popped out of JT Cafferty’s glove during the tag attempt.
“I don’t think we played bad baseball. It was error-free baseball,” Frew said. “The in-the-parker was probably our only questionable defensive play of the night. Defensively, I thought we played well. I thought we pitched the ball well. Even our at-bats weren’t bad. I thought our hitters competed and defense played great, and usually that’s a recipe for a win, but tonight they got us.”
The teams are back at it Tuesday at Duncan Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
SVS (22-20)…....…………..104 000 000 — 7 12 1
HAS (22-21)…….....………..000 200 000 — 2 6 0
W — Ryan Lobus. L — Laif Hultine.
2B — H, Cervantes.
3B — SV, Josh Solomon.
HR — SV, Mason Dinesen.
