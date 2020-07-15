The Hastings Sodbusters are sure to get sick and tired of playing the Western Nebraska Pioneers this week, and Wednesday’s game didn’t help the cause. The two teams met for the third installment of eight straight games against one another, and this one was all Pioneers.
After splitting the first two games before a two-day break, the Sodbusters hosted the team from Gering at Duncan Field — site of the next four games of the matchup — and the home team couldn’t get much going at the plate, while the Pioneers took advantage of Hastings’ pitching woes. The Pioneers took the game 11-3.
“(Nate) Zyzda threw really well for the first three innings. Nobody could have seen the fourth inning going that way; we had no reason to get anybody up and going and just out of nowhere he up and lost it,” Hastings head coach JM Kelly said. “They had 14 hits.”
Zyzda started on the mound and cruised through the Pioneer lineup the first three innings, allowing just one hit and facing just one over the minimum, 10 batters. But in the fourth, Western Nebraska tallied five runs on four hits, one walk and one hit-by-pitch, all counted against Zyzda and Reese Dutton.
Before the two-day break, the Sodbusters received one of the best pitching outings of the season, as Grand Island native and current Nebraska Cornhusker tossed a gem, striking out 12 in just six innings of work en route to the Busters’ 2-0 victory on Sunday. But on Wednesday, Hastings allowed 11 runs while walking 5, plunking 3 batters, and throwing 4 wild pitches — all the while the Pioneers ended the night with 14 hits on the scoreboard.
On the offensive end, the Sodbusters managed just two hits through seven innings.
After the Pioneers took a 5-0 lead, Hastings had a prime opportunity to get back in the game in the bottom of the fifth. An infield single by Mike Decker and a pair of back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Connor Laux. The Hastings native grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice to cut the lead to 5-1. Casey Burnham, another GI native, loaded the bases again with a walk, but WN’s Bradley Mullan got Braden Sellon to strike out to end the inning.
“Our biggest problem is we like to pull the ball, we like to hit the ball in the air, and that doesn’t play here (at Duncan). That plays anywhere else in the league but here,” Kelly said. “I was telling those guys, ‘We will lose if we can’t make an adjustment and fix that while we’re here.’ Pitching will take care of itself; we’ve got to turn the offensive part around.”
Hastings went into Wednesday last among the six teams in the league in hits (140) and second-to-last with a batting average of .243. Kelly said the Sodbusters need to make adjustments that will make them successful in a ballpark like Duncan Field.
“I’ve been around a lot of ballparks, and I don’t know any like this,” Kelly said. “Scott (Galusha) did a great job putting this team together...This team is built to win a lot of games, and I’ve had a lot of coaches around the league tell me how good they think we are. We play as a team, which is really good and that helps us. But the offense has to get fixed while we’re here. We can’t keep hitting balls in the air here because they’re not going to go out.”
To Kelly’s credit, in the eighth inning, WN’s Sam Hillyer crushed a ball that had the entire Pioneer dugout thinking it was over the brick wall — but instead it one-hopped the wall for a long double.
The Sodbuster faithful finally got to hear the crack of the home bats, as Burnham led off the eighth inning with a broken bat flare to center for the team’s third hit of the night. After a single and a ground out, Hastings’ Grant Schmidt stepped to the plate with runners on second and third and delivered with a two-run double down the left field line.
Schmidt’s extra base hit helped Hastings pull within 10-3, but that was all the ‘Busters managed, stranding two more runners in the inning.
Western Nebraska tacked on another run in the top of the ninth to put the finishing touches on the 11-3 win.
The two teams will continue to battle Thursday in the fourth chapter of the eight-game set at 6:35 p.m. at Duncan Field.
“(Playing the same team so often) is tough but it’s fun. The kids in this league are really good about having a good time while they’re playing, no matter what,” the coach said. “It’s not as bad as it seems. It gets kind of boring seeing the same guys over and over again, but we’re playing baseball at the end of the day.
“We’ll bounce back. We’re playing the same team eight games in a row. We’ll be OK. We’ll bounce back (Thursday) and be ready to go.”
W. Nebraska (8-11)........000 503 201 — 11 14 1
Hastings (9-8).....................000 010 020 — 3 5 1
W — Bradley Mullan. L — Nate Zyzda.
2B — WN, Luis Alcantara, Sam Hillyer; H, Grant Schmidt.
3B — WN, Hillyer.
