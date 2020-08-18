The faces on the diamond for the Hastings Sodbusters were much different than those on the field on opening day. With none of the same starters remaining on the team as that June 26th opener, the Sodbusters still managed to put together a lineup that could produce a victory.
Hastings powered past the Western Nebraska Pioneers 9-1 thanks to big outing from starter Devon Wagoner, a Sutton graduate, in game one of the doubleheader. The win clinched a winning season for the first time in Sodbuster history.
The Sodbusters kept it going in the nightcap beating the Pioneers 13-1 Tuesday at Duncan Field. Hastings is now 13-8 against Western Nebraska.
“We’ve played (Western Nebraska) a lot over the last three seasons, and it’s nice to get them this year,” said Hastings head coach Brian Frew. “We played well against them, and Shay (Schanamann’s) no-hitter happened against them, so I feel like we really tagged them this year. An in-state rivalry, that feels good.”
Wagoner, a pitcher for Hastings College, located powerful fastball well, as he tossed six innings and allowed just one run against the Pioneers. The only blip on his statline came in the first inning, when Western Nebraska tallied an unearned run on two Sodbuster errors.
After allowing the run in the first, Wagoner retired 15 straight Pioneers before allowing his first walk of the game in the sixth inning. He then gave up a single but got out of the inning when Hastings catcher Nick Carlson threw out a runner trying to take third base.
Wagoner allowed just two hits and struck out 11 in the longest of his three outings with the ‘Busters.
“Wagoner has amazing stuff,” Frew said. “When he’s out on the mound you don’t know what you’re going to get — his first outing he might have thrown four of 35 pitches for strikes — but his last two outings he’s been tremendous... All the things you look for from a pitcher, he’s got it.
“When he’s on, he’s pretty tough on anybody. It was nice to see him pitch well (Tuesday).”
While Wagoner was mowing down the Pioneer lineup, the Sodbusters were pouring it on offensively. Hastings racked up 12 hits, as every ‘Buster in the lineup tallied at least one base knock.
Hastings went up 4-1 before putting the game away with five runs in the fifth inning.
“The guys swung the bats well, and I feel like we’ve been swinging it well the last week of ball games,” Frew said. “The guys we were able to pick up are great hitters, and that’s what happens when great hitters see strikes.”
Despite stranding 10 runners on base, the Sodbuster offense still cashed in on scoring opportunities throughout the game. After going down 1-0, Hastings took the lead when a single by Brett Curran in the bottom of the first.
Grant Goldston drove in two more with a double in the fourth inning. RBIs from Garrett Kennedy, Ryan Doran, Chris Esposito, Curran and Kellen Carr led to Hastings’ five-run inning in the fifth. The Sodbusters took a commanding 9-1 lead after the frame.
Dylan Rodgers entered the game in the top of the seventh to close out the contest for the ‘Busters. After plunking the first batter he faced, Rodgers induced a 4-6-3 double play and then struck out the final batter of the doubleheader opener.
Game two was much of the same, with a big four-run third inning getting the home team plenty of cushion to go with another solid pitching performance, this time from Jake Tracey.
“It was clean baseball. We have a talented team and our pitchers threw strikes. When you throw strikes, play clean defense and have a lot of talent in your lineup, 13-1 and 9-1 games are what happens,” the coach said.
Tracey finished the game throwing four innings and allowing just three hits, one run and striking out four. Matt Wickwire finished off the Pioneers for the final three innings, striking out five and giving up just three hits.
Boeve led the charge with four runs batted in, tallying three hits along the way — two of which were doubles. Doran also had three hits including a triple. Goldston finished the game with three RBIs while Doran and Esposito each drove in two.
The only two players still left from the Sodbusters’ original roster are Chris Mazzini and Nate Zyzda. Frew said though the two knew they wouldn’t throw again this season, they decided to stay until the end of the year.
“Both are absolutely great guys,” Frew said. “They’re great kids; great pitchers and they go out and compete when the ball is in their hands. On top of that, they’re great teammates and great leaders; just fun guys and I’m thrilled to have them stick around as our last two originals.”
Wednesday will be the final game of the season for the Sodbusters, and the team has quite the treat planned for the home crowd. Starting the season finale will be former Hastings College Bronco and Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells.
“At first we were doing it just to keep a competitive team on the field and not get anybody hurt, but it’s turned into a little bit of thing. People are excited about it. I’m excited about it. It’ll be fun to watch him,” Frew said.
Game one
W. Nebraska (18-32).......100 000 0 — 1 2 2
Hastings (26-23)............200 250 x — 9 12 2
W — Devon Wagoner. L — Tyler Zimmerman.
2B — H, Grant Goldston.
Game two
W. Nebraska (18-33).......001 000 0 — 1 3 2
Hastings (27-23)..........104 521 x — 13 15 1
W — Jake Tracey. L — Cameron Harrington.
2B — H, Mike Boeve (2), Nick Carlson, Brett Curran.
3B — H, Jake Doran, Grant Goldston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.