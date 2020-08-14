PIERRE, S.D. — Hastings ended its skid of losing five of its last six games with an 8-3 victory over Pierre Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Sodbusters, Fremont won its game and remains five games ahead in the Clark Division with only five games left to play. A Moo win tomorrow over Western Nebraska eliminates Hastings from postseason contention.
For the night, Hastings can breathe as it is still in the race. The Sodbusters owe it to a needed offensive outburst of 11 hits and a clean defensive night with no errors.
Mike Boeve led the Sodbusters with three hits, three runs scored an an RBI. Efry Cervantes, Griffin Evertitt and Ryan Doran added two hits apiece. Everitt led the team with four RBI while Doran brought in a pair.
Chris Mazzini earned the win for Hastings with four solid innings, giving up just one run on six hits, five walks and four strikeouts.
Hastings jumped on Pierre with two runs in the opening inning. Boeve drove in Brett Curran, who reached on an error. Everitt drove home Boeve with a double.
The ‘Busters tacked on four runs in the third, scoring on a bases loaded walk and Doran’s three-run double.
Finally, two more Hastings runs crossed in the fourth, with Everitt’s two-run single.
Pierre’s Andrew Coverdale and Tyler Wiltshire were responsible for six of the team’s 12 hits, with three apiece.
The teams play again Saturday at Hyde Park at 6:35 p.m.
