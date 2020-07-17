Early in the spring, the possibility looked very real that no softball would be played this year at the Smith Softball Complex.
“We normally have a lot of invitational tournaments starting in the spring, as soon as the weather breaks,” said Joe Patterson of Hastings, commissioner for USA Softball of Nebraska. “Most all of those got canceled because of the COVID-19 issue. Honestly, up until probably the middle of May, maybe late May, we were very iffy if we were going to do anything.”
He said the organization condensed state tournaments because a lot of leagues in smaller towns decided not to play at all, given the novel coronavirus disease pandemic and all the related public health restrictions.
“So league numbers are down here, league numbers are down everywhere,” he said. “So we’re having fewer teams register. Those that are playing are tickled to death to be playing.”
Anjanette Bonham, executive director of the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the return of softball tournaments provides an emotional buoy, as well as a financial one.
“In these uncertain times it’s hard to plan events and know what’s going to happen,” she said. “With the announcement of state softball returning to Hastings for the summer, I think the community was excited for that.”
Softball gives local businesses the opportunity to welcome the teams like they’ve done in the past.
“It brings in a whole new community of people,” Bonham said. “Every weekend from July through August there’s games out there. There’s multiple teams here; people staying in hotels, people shopping, people eating in restaurants. We see a lot of dollars come into the hotels and taxes. It shows we are a successful and welcoming community.”
The Hampton Inn opened in North Park Commons, near the Smith Complex, on July 10. The hotel has more than 80 rooms.
“Anytime there’s a new hotel in the community, it’s a benefit for the community,” said Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
Those people are spending time and money in Hastings instead of nearby communities.
While the hotel has a good location, being near the Smith Complex and nearby shopping and restaurants, Shafer encourages visitors to explore amenities throughout the city.
“You never know what makes someone change their mind leaving the community they live in to come to another community,” she said. “If you go and explore our entire community, we have so much to offer.”
Some softball tournaments have combined classes due to fewer teams registering.
Patterson said there were 54 teams playing at the complex two weekends ago.
“People were really appreciative that they were being able to play,” he said. “They all behaved themselves as far as we could tell.”
As youth softball tournaments wind down, the adult tournaments will pick up the first full weekend in August.
“I anticipate our adult slow pitch numbers will be down because league numbers are way down,” Patterson said. “We feel good that we’re at least playing. A few months ago we were that close to saying ‘no softball.’ ”
The Smith Complex isn’t selling concessions during the youth tournaments, instead encouraging families to bring in food.
Even when concessions return at adult tournaments, it will be with limited offerings.
“We’re trying to keep people from congregating,” Patterson said.
Among other changes, teams don’t shake hands after games, waving to each other instead.
Dugouts are disinfected between games. Restrooms are disinfected every hour.
There also is no major bracket posted showing the results of games. Instead, results are posted on the Tournament USA website.
Patterson said there is no forced separation in the stands, because he said enforcement isn’t needed.
“People are doing that on their own,” he said. “I’ve noticed if people are a family unit they are sitting together. I’ve noticed a lot more people sitting outside the fence under a tree, or bringing their own shade structure. That’s good.”
So far, so good. Patterson said Smith Complex hasn’t seen any COVID-19 cases.
Softball itself won’t be profitable at the Smith Complex this summer. But the way Patterson looks at it, the most important thing is to have players on the fields.
“People are trying to get back to normal, so we’re trying to keep the experience as normal as possible,” he said. “Under the circumstances it’s as good as can be, I think.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.