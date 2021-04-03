If projections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture come to fruition, sorghum will be the biggest relative gainer among crops grown in Nebraska when it comes to 2021 planted acreage.
On Wednesday, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released its 2021 Prospective Plantings Report, estimating how many U.S. acres will be committed to the growing of various crops this year.
Nationwide, officials expect to see sorghum for all purposes planted on 6.94 million acres, up 18% from 5.88 million acres in 2020. Sorghum is raised as both a commercial grain crop and for livestock forage and feeding.
While acreage is expected to increase in each of the six states detailed — Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas — Nebraska leads all states in terms of the projected increase.
NASS estimates Nebraska will see sorghum planted on 300,000 acres this year, up a whopping 54% from the 195,000 acres planted in 2020 and almost that much from the 200,000 acres planted in 2019.
In a news release Friday, Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, heralded news that the state’s farmers are expected to grow so much more of the crop this year.
The state Sorghum Board attributes the anticipated acreage increase to recent higher prices for the grain crop often called milo, which in turn reflect increasing demand for the grain in both domestic and international markets.
“Many bids in the state for 2021 crop are $1 per bushel or more over corn, and even higher in states adjacent to Nebraska,” the agency said in its news release. “The price of corn is used as a benchmark reference point for sorghum since sorghum is not traded on the Chicago Board of Trade.”
Sorghum, which excels in rain-fed cropping systems, is much more widely grown in Kansas than in Nebraska, although historically it has been a prominent crop in parts of Tribland. In Kansas, which leads the nation in sorghum acreage, planted acres this year are expected to increase 20% year-over-year to 3.6 million acres from 3 million acres in 2020.
The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administers the state checkoff on sorghum marketed in the state and invests the money in research, market development and education.
Blum, the executive director, said the crop holds many advantages for farmers.
“Additional acres of sorghum in Nebraska mean additional opportunities for increased on-farm revenues and water, wildlife and soil conservation. Many new producers should note that research shows an average 8% increase in corn yields when following sorghum in rotation.”
Among the other crops detailed in this week’s USDA report, nationwide corn acreage for the upcoming season is expected to increase by 325,000 acres, or less than 1% for the 2020 total, to 91.1 million acres. Nebraska’s share of that acreage is expected to be 9.9 million acres, down 3% from 2020.
Kansas’ corn acreage is projected to be 5.8 million acres, down 5% from the previous years.
Soybeans, on the other hand, look to gain ground nationwide this year, being grown on a total of 87.6 million acres, up 5% from 83.1 million acres in 2020.
Nebraska is expected to see its soybean acreage increase 6% year over year, from 5.2 million acres in 2020 to 5.5 million acres in 2021. Kansas’ acreage is expected to drop from 4.75 million acres in 2020 to 4.7 million acres in 2021, for a 1% decrease.
Wheat acres are expected to increase by 5% nationwide, from 44.35 million acres in 2020 to 46.46 million acres this year.
Kansas is expected to see its wheat acreage increase to 7.3 million acres, up 11% from 2020, and be the No. 1 state in the nation for planted wheat acreage.
North Dakota, which has had the most wheat acres the last two years, is expected to see acreage drop drop 3% to 6.44 million acres.
Nebraska’s wheat crop is expected to cover 900,000 acres, matching the record-low mark set in 2020. In 2019, the state planted 1.07 million acres of wheat.
In both Nebraska and Kansas, the entire wheat crop consists of winter wheat — meaning the crop was planted in fall 2020 and is now starting to grow again after being in dormancy through the cold weather.
Nebraska is expected to see 2.7 million harvested hay acres this year, down 1% from 2020. Kansas’ hay acres are expected to be 2.55 million, down 2%.
Kansas is expected to see 62,000 acres of sunflowers planted this year, down 15% from 2020. The Nebraska sunflower crop is projected to cover 46,000 acres, down 8%.
Projected acreages of other crops in Nebraska include 140,000 acres of dry edible beans (down 15% from 2020), 120,000 acres of oats (down 11%), and 48,000 acres of sugarbeets (up 4%).
