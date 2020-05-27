Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Nov. 22, 1999, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
Saturday’s playoff win over Bethany is one that Hastings College I-back Travis Soucie won’t soon forget.
The junior from St. Cecilia high school ran 225 yards on 29 carries, tying the NAIA playoff record and setting a Hastings College record by scoring five touchdowns.
The NAIA record was set by Bob Beliveau of Concordia, Minn., in 1978 and was tied by Tommy Cupil of Hardin-Simmons, Texas, in 1994.
The HC record was 20, set by David Lewis a year ago. Soucie now has 23.
For his effort, he was named outstanding offensive player of the game.
HC coach Ross Els was pleased with his tailback’s effort.
“Travis is a good one,” he said. “He’s a physical runner and sometimes they tried to tackle him with one arm and he ran through them.”
Soucie said the HC game plan was to run the ball.
“They don’t see a lot of option in their conference,” Soucie said. “With their offense, the game was never in hand. We knew we had to eat some time off the clock.”
The Broncos ran for 411 yards in the contest. Both Soucie and quarterback Josh Miller topped the 100-yard mark in the first half.
Bethany linebacker Nate Sungy said that the Swedes didn’t know how to slow the Broncos down.
“The would start with the option and then came back with the iso,” Sungy said. “We just couldn’t stop it.”
Soucie praised the HC offensive line for their play in the game.
“They were establishing the line of scrimmage five yards downfield,” he said. “Sometimes I couldn’t see the hole. All I could see were red jerseys.”
