South Central Nebraska Right to Life will sponsor a Souper Sunday drive-through and pick-up fundraiser Sunday on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Homemade chicken noodle and chili soups will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the old Community Service Building. A free-will offering will be accepted, with a suggested minimum donation of $10 per quart of soup. Dessert is included. Signs and volunteers will guide vehicles. Limited seating inside will depend on the relevant public health guidelines.
Proceeds from the event will help the nonprofit organization cover billboard outreach costs. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 391, Hastings, NE 68902-0391. For more information contact Joan Primrose at 402-469-6335 or info@SCNRTL.org.
