Zucchini Garden Chowder
2-3 medium zucchini, chopped (about 5 cups)
1 medium onion, chopped
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley or 1 tablespoon dry
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 cup butter or margarine
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups water
3 chicken bouillon cubes
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can evaporated milk
1 package (10 ounces) frozen corn
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
Pinch sugar (optional)
Added parsley for garnish (optional)
In soup kettle over medium heat, sauté the zucchini, onion, parsley and basil in butter until vegetables are tender. Stir in flour, salt and pepper. Gradually stir in water. Add bouillon and lemon juice; mix well. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, milk and corn; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes or until corn is tender.
Just before serving, stir in cheeses until melted. Add sugar if desired. May garnish bowls with parsley.
Makes 8-10 servings (about 2 1/2 quarts).
June Mueller
Hastings
Crumb Potatoes
These potatoes are very good served with chicken or pork chops.
4-5 potatoes, peeled and sliced into ½-inch pieces
1/2 cup margarine, melted
1 cup cornflake crumbs
1/2 tablespoon butter flavor salt
Preheat oven 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13 pan with foil.
Dip each potato slice into melted margarine, then dip into cornflake crumbs and place on foil-lined pan. Sprinkle each slice with the butter flavored salt.
Bake at 350 degrees for 60-65 minutes.
Serves 4.
Lisa Shafer
Hardy
Cream Cheese Chicken Chili
2-4 chicken breasts
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can corn, undrained
1 can (10 ounces) Rotel tomatoes with green chilies, undrained
1 package ranch dressing mix
1 teaspoon cumin or to taste
1 tablespoon chili powder or to taste
1 teaspoon onion powder or chopped onion
1/2 cup water
1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese
Place chicken in a slow cooker. Add beans, corn, tomatoes, ranch dressing mix, seasonings and water. Mix.
Top with cream cheese.
Cook on low 6-8 hours. Stir well and shred chicken.
Becky Yager
Hastings
Sweet Potato Casserole
Filling:
3 to 4 large sweet potatoes (about 1 3/4 pounds), peeled and cubed
1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for buttering the baking dish
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
Topping:
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup chopped pecans
Add sweet potatoes to a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are very tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and cool. Mash the sweet potatoes.
For the filling: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 2-quart baking dish. Whisk together the butter, mashed sweet potatoes, milk, brown sugar, vanilla, salt and eggs in a large bowl. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.
For the topping: Combine the flour, brown sugar, butter and salt in a medium bowl until moist and the mixture clumps together. Stir in the pecans. Spread the mixture over the top of the sweet potatoes in an even layer. Bake until mostly set in the center and golden on top, 25-30 minutes. Serve hot.
Julie Zimmerman
Blue Hill
Stuffed Pepper Soup
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 pound sausage (spicy or mild) or 1 pound hamburger
2 bell peppers, chopped
1 onion, chopped
4 cloves of garlic, minced
1 can (14 ounces) beef broth
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (10 ounces) Rotel Tomatoes
1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup uncooked long grain rice, white or brown
Shredded cheddar and chopped parsley for serving
Heat your favorite soup pot over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Break up and brown sausage or hamburger in oil, drain and set aside.
Add remaining tablespoon of olive oil to the pot. Sauté chopped bell peppers and diced onion for 4-5 minutes. Add minced garlic and sauté 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add beef broth, tomato sauce, Rotel tomatoes, diced tomatoes, Italian seasoning and drained
sausage. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
While soup simmers, cook rice according to package directions.
I serve cooked white rice separately, so everyone can add as much as they like. Garnish bowls of soup with shredded cheddar and chopped parsley.
Laura G. Deininger
Hastings
Traditional Holiday Stuffing
Bake: 45 minutes
Makes 24 servings
1 package (12 ounces) reduced-fat bulk pork sausage or breakfast turkey sausage links, casings removed
3 celery ribs, chopped
1 large onion, chopped
2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
2 tablespoons prepared mustard
4 teaspoons rubbed sage
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
2 loaves (16 ounces each) day-old white bread, cubed
1 loaf (16 ounces) day-old whole wheat bread, cubed
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) reduced-sodium chicken broth
Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large, non-stick skillet, cook sausage, celery and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, breaking up sausage into crumbles; drain. Remove from heat; stir in mayonnaise, mustard, sage and poultry seasoning.
Place bread cubs in a large bowl; add sausage mixture and toss.
In a small bowl, whisk eggs and broth; pour over bread cubes and stir gently to combine. Transfer to two 3-quart baking dishes coated with cooking spray.
Bake covered 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until lightly browned and a thermometer reads 165 degrees, 15-20 minutes longer.
If desired, top with chopped parsley.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Ham & Cheese Pasta Salad
1 package (8 ounces) penni pasta, cooked according to package directions
5 ounces cheddar cheese
4 ounces celery
3 ounces onion
5 ounces ham
Dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon mustard
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon dill weed
3/4 cup yogurt (plain)
Drain pasta well and set aside.
In large bowl, combine dressing ingredients. Refrigerate while preparing other ingredients.
Cube the cheese. Chop celery, onion and ham. Add the reserved dressing ingredients and the cooled pasta. Combine all ingredients well. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
I recommend only using the penni pasta. It stays firmer with the dressing.
Lisa Shafer
Hardy
Balsamic Glazed Zucchini
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 cups zucchini, sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add zucchini; cook and stir 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and salt and cook 1 minute longer.
Remove from pan. Add vinegar to same pan; bring to a boil and cook until reduced by half. Add zucchini; toss to coat.
Makes 4 servings.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Quick and Easy Squash
1/4 cup water
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 sweet onion, sliced thin
1 pound small yellow squash, sliced thin
1 pound small zucchini, sliced thin
3 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped
1 tablespoon fresh basil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
Bring 1/4 cup water and butter to a boil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, squash and zucchini; return to a boil. Cover; reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes.
Stir in tomatoes and the next 3 ingredients. Cover; simmer 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Sprinkle with cheese; serve immediately.
Serves 6.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Bread and Butter Pickles
1 gallon cucumbers, sliced
1 onion, sliced or diced
1 bell pepper, diced
2 cups sugar
3 cups vinegar
Cold water to cover
Soak cucumbers, onion and bell pepper for 1 hour, then drain. Put mixture in jars.
Heat sugar and vinegar until just warm, then put in jars and seal.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Gulf Coast Salad
3 cups rice, cooked in chicken broth
1 pound shrimp or crawfish, cleaned
1 cup celery
1/2 cup green onions, sliced
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons catsup
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon cream-style prepared horseradish
1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard
1/3 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
Ground black or white pepper salt (optional)
Combine rice, shrimp or crawfish, celery and green onions in a large mixing bowl.
Blend mayonnaise, catsup, lemon juice, mustard, horseradish and pepper sauce. Add rice mixture. Toss lightly and season to taste.
Chill.
Serve with green salad and garnish with lemon wedges and parsley.
Makes 6 servings.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Favorite Green Beans in Slow Cooker
5 cans (14.5 ounces each) cut green beans, drained
1/2 pound bacon, cut in pieces and cooked
1/4 cup butter
2/3 cup brown sugar
7 teaspoons soy sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
Open beans and drain off juice; put in slow cooker. Add cooked bacon pieces on top.
Melt butter and add brown sugar, soy sauce and garlic powder. Mix well and then drizzle over the green beans.
Cook beans on high for 1 hour.
Stir beans just before serving to mix up ingredients.
Sharlene Feely
Blue Hill
Parmesan Baked Potatoes
6 large potatoes, peeled and quartered
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1/3 cup butter
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup chopped parsley
Combine flour, salt and pepper in a large bag. Moisten potatoes in water then shake a few pieces at a time in bag. Make sure they are well coated.
In a 9-by-13 pan melt butter. Add chopped parsley. Place potatoes in pan and sprinkle Parmesan cheese over them.
Bake at 375 degrees 1 hour.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Thousand Island Stew with Chicken
1 cooked rotisserie chicken
1 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup grated sweet onion
1/4 cup catsup
4 teaspoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons sweet relish
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
10 cups coleslaw mix
Remove chicken meat from bones and shred.
Whisk together mayonnaise, onion, catsup, cider vinegar, relish and caraway seeds, salt and pepper in a large bowl.
Add coleslaw mix and stir to coat.
Transfer to a shallow serving dish or platter and top with shredded chicken.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Clam and Pasta Chowder
2 teaspoons oil
1 1/2 teaspoon crushed garlic
1 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup finely chopped carrots
2/3 cup chopped green pepper
1 1/2 cans (5 ounces each) clams, reserve juice
1 cup diced potatoes
2 1/2 cups canned or fresh tomatoes, crushed
2 1/2 cups chicken or seafood stock
1/3 cup macaroni
In a large saucepan, heat oil; saute garlic, onions, carrots and peppers until tender. Add juice from one can of clams, potatoes, tomatoes and stock. Cover and simmer 20 minutes.
Add reserved clams and macaroni. Simmer until pasta is cooked.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Honey Dill Coleslaw
1/4 cup honey
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon dried dill
1 package (16 ounces) coleslaw mix
1/4 cup thinly sliced onion
Salt and pepper to taste
In a small bowl, combine honey, sour cream and dill.
In a large bowl, toss coleslaw mix with onion. Add sour cream mixture and toss well to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Serve immediately.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Corn Pudding
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup sour cream
1 package (8 1/2 ounces) cornbread muffin mix
1/2 cup 2% milk
1 can (15 1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
1 can (14 3/4 ounces) cream-style corn
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in sour cream. Gradually add muffin mix alternately with milk; fold in corn.
Pour into a greased quart baking dish or 9-by-13 baking pan. Bake, uncovered, until set and lightly browned, 45-50 minutes.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Minted Beet Salad
Cook: 15 minutes + chilling
Makes 6 servings
5 medium fresh beets (about 2 pounds)
2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons champagne vinegar or rice vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, quartered
2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh mint, divided
Scrub beets; trim tops to 1 inch. Place in a single layer in a large microwave-safe dish. Drizzle with water. Microwave, covered, on high until easily pierced with a fork, turning once, 14-15 minutes; let stand 5 minutes.
When cool enough to handle, peel and cut beets into 3/4-inch pieces.
In a bowl, whisk vinegar, oil, salt and pepper until blended. Add olives, beets and 1 tablespoon mint; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, until cold, at least 1 hour. Top with remaining 1 tablespoon mint.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Eggplant Dressing
1 pound ground beef
2 medium eggplants, cut
1 large onion, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
2 celery stalks, diced
4 tablespoons cooking oil
1 cup rice, cooked
Green onions
Parsley
Season to taste
Brown seasoned ground beef in cooking oil. Add about 1/4 cup water, so not to burn. When browned, add onions, bell pepper and celery. Sauté for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add eggplants and cook slowly until all broken up. Add a little more water. Let cook about another 15-20 minutes. Add 3 cups cooked rice to the mixture. Also add parsley, green onions and seasoning to taste.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Spaghetti Sauce with Eggplant
Great Lenten meal!
1 large onion, chopped
1 small bell pepper, chopped
Garlic to taste
Olive oil
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (15 ounces) tomato paste
1 bay leaf
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon fennel seed, crushed
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon orange
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon red pepper
2 medium eggplant, peeled
Sauté onion, bell pepper and garlic in olive oil. Add tomato paste, tomato sauce and seasonings. Simmer about 30 minutes.
Add peeled, cubed eggplant. Cook about 30 minutes.
Serve over pasta. Serve with garlic rolls and tossed salad.
Note: You may add water if sauce is thicker than you normally like.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Lu’s Greaseless Roux
Place whatever amount of all-purpose flour you wish to make your roux with a magnate pot, iron pot or any thick pot over a high flame at the beginning. Stir constantly as it browns. When it begins to brown, turn down flame and continue browning until color is medium brown. Turn off heat; continue stirring occasionally. Cool and place in an airtight bag or jar with a lid and keep in refrigerator for use whenever needed.
If color is not just right, you can cook it a little more. When you use it, darken it with a little Kitchen Bouquet. Always mix it thoroughly in warm liquid, never in hot.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Orange Cream Salad
8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1 package (3.5 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
1/2 cup milk
1/3 cup orange juice concentrate, thawed
1 container (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
2 cans (15 ounces each) mandarin oranges, drained
1 can (20 ounces) pineapple tidbits, drained
1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows
1/2 cup flaked sweetened coconut
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Mix cream cheese and pudding until combined. Add milk and orange juice and mix until smooth. Fold in whipped topping and add oranges, pineapple, marshmallows and coconut. Cover and chill one hour. Stir in pecans right before serving.
Judy Barnes
Clay Center
Pineapple-Pretzel Salad
1 cup finely crushed pretzels
1/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup melted butter
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup flaked coconut
1/2 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 cup boiling water
1 package (3 ounces) Island Pineapple Jell-O
1/2 cup cold water
2 cans (8 ounces each) crushed pineapple, undrained
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine pretzel crumbs, sugar and butter; press onto bottom of a 9-inch square baking dish. Bake 10 minutes; cool.
Beat cream cheese and coconut in a bowl with mixer until blended. Stir in whipped topping; spread over crust. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Add boiling water to gelatin mix in large bowl. Stir until completely dissolved. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Cool 10 minutes. Spoon mixture over cream cheese layer in dish. Refrigerate 3 hours or until firm.
Tina Roch
Eldorado, Texas
Cheeseburger Soup
3/4 cup onion, chopped
3/4 cup carrots, shredded
3/4 cup celery, diced
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon parsley
4 tablespoons butter, divided
3 cups chicken broth
4 cups potatoes, peeled and diced
1 pound ground beef, browned
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups pasteurized process cheese spread, cubed
1 1/2 cups milk
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup sour cream
Sauté onion, carrots, celery, basil and parsley in 1 tablespoon butter until vegetables are tender, 10 minutes; add broth, potatoes and beef. Bring soup to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.
Melt remaining butter in a small skillet; whisk in flour until bubbly, about 3-5 minutes. Add flour mixture to soup; bring to a boil. Heat and stir for 2 minutes; reduce heat to low. Add cheese, milk, salt and pepper. Stir until cheese melts. Remove from heat and blend in sour cream.
Joy Gray
Des Moines, Iowa
Sweet Potato Balls
4 large sweet potatoes
2/3 cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 teaspoon orange zest
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
2 cups shredded coconut
1/2 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 large marshmallow per potato ball
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cook potatoes until tender, peel and mash. Stir in the brown sugar, orange juice, zest and nutmeg.
In a separate bowl, toss the coconut with the sugar and cinnamon. Form mashed potatoes around each marshmallow into 2- to 3-inch balls. Roll balls in coconut mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Watch carefully the last few minutes of cooking; the expanding marshmallows can cause the potato balls to burst open.
Darlene Petersen
Superior
Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
4 bell peppers, halved
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 large onion, sliced
16 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2 pounds sirloin steak, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
16 slices provolone
Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Place peppers in a large baking dish and bake until tender, 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onions and mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Cook until soft, 6 minutes. Add steak and season with more salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes. Stir in Italian seasoning.
Add provolone to bottom of baked peppers and top with steak mixture. Top with another piece of provolone and broil until golden, 3 minutes. Garnish with parsley before serving.
Shirley Schmidt
Juniata
Stuffed Bell Peppers with Creole Sauce
6 large bell peppers
1 ½ pounds lean ground meat
½ cup onion, finely chopped
½ cup celery, chopped
½ cup green bell pepper, chopped
½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning
2 cups cooked rice
Creole Sauce:
1 pound canned tomatoes
½ cup onion, chopped
½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon basil, dried, crushed
1 tablespoon flour
¼ cup water
Clean peppers. Cover peppers with boiling water. Cook 10 minutes. Drain.
Brown meat, onion, celery and green pepper in skillet. Add Cajun seasoning and rice. Spoon mixture into large bell peppers and place in baking dish.
For Creole Sauce, combine tomatoes, onions, sugar and seasonings in skillet. Cook until thick.
Note: Be sure you blend flour and water well before adding to other ingredients.
Pour Creole Sauce over peppers. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 minutes longer.
Serves 6.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Bacon Pea Salad
4 cups frozen peas, thawed
1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup ranch salad dressing
1/3 cup chopped red onion
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
Combine first six ingredients; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 30 minutes. Stir in bacon before serving.
April Rathjen
Urbandale, Iowa
Apple Spice Coleslaw
4 cups coleslaw mix
1 cup finely chopped apple
1/2 cup raisins (optional)
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1 1/2 cups vanilla yogurt
4 tablespoons apple juice
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
In medium bowl, toss coleslaw mix, apple, raisins and walnuts.
Stir together yogurt, apple juice, cinnamon and cloves. Pour over cabbage mixture and toss to oat. Chill until ready to serve.
Glenda Albers
Harvard
Cheesy Green Beans
3 tablespoons butter or margarine, divided
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon dried minced onion
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
4-6 cups French-style green beans, cooked and drained
1/2 cup crushed cornflakes
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large saucepan. Stir in flour, onion, sugar, salt and pepper to form a smooth paste. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 minute or until thickened. Reduce heat; add the sour cream and stir until smooth. Cook and stir over low heat for 2 minutes (do not boil). Fold in the beans. Spread into a greased shallow 1 1/2-quart baking dish.
Melt remaining butter and toss with cornflake crumbs; sprinkle cheese and crumb mixture over bean mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until heated through.
Yield: 6-8 servings.
Bev Burton
Gentrey, Missouri
Cauliflower au Gratin
1/2 cup chopped fully cooked ham
1-2 garlic cloves, minced
6 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 head cauliflower, broken into florets
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups whipping cream
1/4 teaspoon salt
Pepper to taste
Pinch cayenne pepper
1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese
2-3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté ham and garlic in butter for 2 minutes. Add cauliflower and cook just until tender-crisp.
Combine flour and cream until smooth; stir into skillet and blend well. Add salt, pepper and cayenne. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbly. Pour into a greased 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Broil 4 inches from the heat for 2-4 minutes or until lightly browned. Sprinkle with parsley.
Yield: 6-8 servings.
Stella Morgan
Lake Wales, Florida
Spinach Quiche
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed
Half of a package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry (1 sheet)
4 ounces Neufchatel cream cheese, softened
5 eggs, lightly beaten
3 ounces Colby and Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (3/4 cup)
2-3 teaspoons onion powder
Thaw pastry according to directions on box.
On floured counter, roll out pastry to form a 12-inch square. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Trim, leaving 1/2-inch overhang.
Place spinach in colander; press out liquid.
In large bowl, stir cream cheese until smooth; stir in eggs, cheese and onion powder. Stir in spinach. Pour spinach filling into pastry-lined pie plate.
Bake in 375-degree oven 30-35 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cover edges of the crust with foil to prevent over browning.
Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Makes 8 servings.
Anita Eller
Lincoln
Fruit Salad
1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks in juice
1 package (3 1/8 ounces) cook and serve vanilla pudding mix
1 quart mixed fresh fruit chunks (apples, bananas, oranges, pears, etc.)
3/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
1/3 cup flaked coconut
Frozen whipped topping (optional)
Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Set pineapple aside.
In a saucepan, combine juice and pudding mix; cook over medium heat until thickened. Cool.
Combine fruit, nuts and coconut in a large bowl; add dressing and stir to coat. Chill until ready to serve.
Garnish with whipping topping.
Margie Payne
Firestone, Colorado
