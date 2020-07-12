KEARNEY — Evan Johnson shined all season as Adams Central’s quarterback in their run to the Class C-1 football semifinals. Not much changed eight months later in an all-star environment.
Johnson led an air raid attack from the South team in its 30-6 domination of the North in the Shrine Bowl Saturday at UNK’s Foster Field.
The former Patriot polished off his high school career, where he started for four years under Shawn Mulligan, by completing 13-of-19 passing attempts for 119 yards and one touchdown.
“It felt great (to play football again),” Johnson said with a smile. “Being able to throw the ball again felt real good. It’s been way too long.”
Johnson, who will play at Nebraska Wesleyan, first took the field to begin the second quarter. He proceeded to engineer an eight play, 64-yard drive that was capped with a 26-yard touchdown strike on a fade route to Aurora grad Nate Boerkircher, who reeled in a game-best five catches for 62 yards. Johnson was 7-of-8 passing on the drive.
“It was a great ball by Evan. He put it in the perfect spot and all I had to do was catch it,” Boerkircher said of the touchdown throw.
The score gave the South team a lead it never relented. It answered a North team score by Tekama-Herman’s Luke Wakehouse at the 5:01 mark in quarter one after a 12 play, 59-yard drive.
“We knew we had to get on a roll, and once we got there, there was no one that could stop us,” said Johnson. “I mean, it was just a lot of fun. We knew what we could do in practice. We just had to translate on the game field.”
South’s next three scores were from the right leg of Omaha South kicker Alan Mendoza, who drilled a 51 yard field goal in the third quarter to go along with his first-half kicks of 24 and 38 yards. He was named offensive most valuable player.
Later, Deryk Huxoll of Cambridge took a reverse 16 yards to the end zone to start the fourth, and Norris’ Aidan Oerter connected with Columbus Scotus’ Tyler Palmer for a 66-yard TD minutes later to round out the scoring for the South.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Keithan Stafford, who was a late addition to the squad, caught an 18-yard pass and rushed three times for nine yards. He was grateful for the invite and experience.
“I was a last-minute guy, I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Stafford said. “This week has just been amazing, eye-opening. I never realized it was more than a game. It’s for the kids.
Stafford said he wasn’t exactly in game shape, considering the layoff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those few months off kind of set me back,” Stafford said. “Coming here before going to play college football at Wayne State, it has made me see that I can still play with all-class.”
Sandy Creek’s Connor Crumbliss, who quarterbacked the Cougars in his senior season, found himself playing defensive back Saturday.
“That was coach’s choice and I took it in stride because I’m just there to fill whatever role they need from me,” Crumbliss said. “I just did the best I could do for the team to come out with a win at the end of the day.
Crumbliss, who experienced various highs and lows playing for Sandy Creek, takes those life lessons to Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
“It was a really building experience for me,” he said. “There was a lot of leadership I learned through that and that’s just going to take me far in life.”
The crowd at Foster Field was announced to be 2,475. The stadium’s bleachers had every other row taped off to encourage spectators to distance themselves as much as they could.
The players were not tested for COVID-19 prior to their participation, however, temperature checks were taken and symptoms monitored through the week.
“The Shrine organization and the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska, they did a great job making sure that we were safe, staying healthy (and) doing regular temperature checks,” Johnson said. “If that’s what you’ve got to do, that’s what you’ve got to do. We came out here, played a great game of football and I think we can do that again this fall.”
South...............................................0 13 3 14 — 30
North.....................................................6 0 0 0 — 6
Scoring Plays
N—Luke Wakehouse 2 run (kick failed).
S—Nate Boerkircher 26 pass from Evan Johnson (Alan Mendoza kick).
S—Mendoza 38 field goal.
S—Mendoza 24 field goal.
S—Mendoza 51 field goal.
S—Deryk Huxoll 11 run (Mendoza kick).
S—Tyler Palmer 66 pass from Aidan Oerter (Mendoza kick).
N S
First downs 10 18
Rushes-yards 35-104 27-74
Passing yards 22 245
Comp-Att-Int 5-17-1 22-35-0
Punts-Avg. 7-24.6 2-26.5
Punt returns 0-0 3-7
Kickoff returns 5-81 2-19
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-35 7-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — S, Aidan Oerter 6-16, Jacob Diaz 1-14, Deryk Huxoll 1-11, Davon Brees 4-9, Keithan Stafford 3-9, Evan Johnson 6-8, Abraham Hoskins III 6, Jacob Ludwig 1-2, Tyler Palmer 2-2, TEAM 2 (minus 3). N, Jaylon Roussell 9-45, Andrew Bednar 7-29, Luke Wakehouse 8-20, Eli Hustad 1-7, Jack Dotzler 3-5, Nick Bohn 7-(minus 2).
PASSING — S, Evan Johnson 13-19-0 119, Aidan Oerter 9-16-0 126. N, Nick Bohn 2-10-1 10, Jack Dotzler 3-7-0 12.
RECEIVING — S, Nate Boerkircher 5-62, Tyler Palmer 4-87, Deryk Huxoll 4-32, Seth Novak 3-28, Davon Brees 2-6, Keithan Stafford 1-18, Dalys Beanum 1-8, Jackson Miller 1-6, Ethan Schmidt 1-(minus 2). N, Luke Wakehouse 1-8, Jacob Keiser 1-8, Andrew Bednar 1-1, Jaylon Roussell 1-1.
