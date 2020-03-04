Ten individuals who are leading an effort to implement a new community health improvement plan for the South Heartland District Health Department were honored for the commitment Wednesday at the department’s Annual Luncheon and Public Health Awards presentation.
More than 70 people attended the noontime event at The Lark. The South Heartland District Health Department serves Adams, Clay, Webster and Nuckolls counties.
The department’s Board of Health recognized the chairs and vice chairs of each of five steering committees focused on the five health priorities enumerated in the new community health improvement plan, or CHIP.
The new plan was unveiled in 2019 following completion of a community needs assessment in the four-county area. Professionals and community members then came together to determine health priorities and develop strategies to address them.
“We have ambitious goals for our district,” said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland district. “The key to improving health in our communities based on that plan is to actually use the plan.”
The committees and their leaders, each of whom received the Public Health Leadership Award, are:
- Access to Care: Jodi Graves, chair; and Dave Long, vice chair. Graves is executive director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska. Long is vice president of ambulatory services at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
- Mental Health: Kim Kern, chair; Treg Vyzourek, vice chair. Kern is director of behavioral services at Mary Lanning Healthcare. Vyzourek is CEO of Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior.
- Substance Misuse: Shannon Short, chair; Stefanie Creech, vice chair. Short is a pharmacist at Brodsrtone Memorial Hospital in Superior. Creech is executive director of Area Substance and Alcohol Abuse Prevention (ASAAP).
- Obesity: Troy Stickels, chair; Marisa L’Heureux, vice chair. Stickels is executive director of the Hastings Family YMCA. L’Heureux is an advanced practice registered nurse at the Blue Hill Clinic.
- Cancer: Sally Molnar, chair; Danielle Malchow, vice chair. Molnar is director of the Morrison Cancer Center at Mary Lanning Healthcare. Malchow is an advanced practice registered nurse at Hastings Family Care.
The Board of Health also presented special honors to Judy Reimer, one of the founding members of the Board of Health, who retired from the board recently. Board President Nanette Shackelford of Clay Center read a citation noting Reimer’s contributions to the creation, development and growth of the district health department.
Keynote speaker for Wednesday’s luncheon was Dr. Brandon Grimm, associate dean of public health practice and an associate professor with the Department of Health Promotion in the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health. His presentation was titled “Starting a Movement: Strategies for Community Health Outcomes.”
