After several weeks of focus on vaccinating the general population of senior citizens against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the South Heartland District Health Department is ready to begin working its way through the 50-to-64 age group.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, announced the move in a news release Wednesday evening.
The health department works with vaccination partners throughout the district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The plan is to begin inoculating the oldest people first.
“We are asking vaccine providers to take a reverse age approach beginning with those age 60 and older, who are most at risk of severe illness,” Bever said.
At the same time, however, the health department and its partners will continue to administer first shots to individuals age 65 and older, as well as categories of essential workers defined under Phases 1 of the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan. That work will extend for another few weeks, she said.
Bever said South Heartland has wrapped up its push to vaccinate educators and child care providers and now is working to vaccinate essential staff from grocery stores, food processing plants, co-ops, and the transportation sector.
“Once these Phase 1B priority groups have had the opportunity for vaccine, we will move to Phase 1C, which includes residents at homeless shelters, residential/congregate living facilities and correctional facilities,” she said.
Bever encourages everyone in the eligible age groups to register for a COVID-19 vaccine by clicking on the red ribbon at the top of the South Heartland website home page at southheartlandhealth.org. Next, click on the picture of the vaccine to start a registration in the Nebraska vaccine registration and administration system, known as VRAS.
“Anyone who has registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, but who has not yet received a call or email for next steps, may contact their health care provider to schedule an appointment, or may contact the health department at 402-462-6211. We will help schedule you with an approved COVID-vaccine provider,” she said.
Bert’s Pharmacy and Walmart in Hastings are participating in a federal retail pharmacy program and receiving their own separate allotments of COVID-19 vaccine, independent of the allotments to the health department.
“The pharmacies in this program are required by Nebraska’s directed health measures to follow the state and local vaccine priorities,” Bever said. “We are glad to have these additional options for South Heartland residents to receive a COVID vaccine.”
Bever reported the health department and its partners had administered more than 12,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the health district as of Wednesday.
“This includes 7,870 primary doses, 4,167 booster doses and 306 single-dose vaccines,” Bever said.
Those totals don’t include the doses provided to long-term care facility residents and employees through the federal pharmacy program, nor doses being administered now by Bert’s and Walmart through the federal program.
Several hundred individuals were inoculated at the long-term care facilities in Hastings and other district communities.
The South Heartland risk dial was updated for the week on Wednesday, with the reading increasing from 1.6 to 1.8, higher in the dial’s yellow (moderate risk) zone.
The risk dial is used to assess dangers related to further local spread of the virus. The reading is based on several metrics related to spread, as well as capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment and the availability of vaccines.
Daily numbers of new positive cases and weekly test positivity rates both have ticked up recently.
“The average number of positive tests reported each day increased to 6.4 per day, up from three per day the previous week,” Bever said. “The overall weekly positivity also jumped, from 2.4% to 5.9%.”
According to South Heartland’s COVID-19 statistical dashboard on Wednesday, just 3% of inpatients were COVID-positive in South Heartland hospitals, and 64% of intensive care beds in the district were available for patients.
With the ascendancy of variants of the virus, public health officials like Bever have been exhorting the public not to let up on measures aimed at holding down infection numbers.
“We need to continue doing what works,” Bever said. “What works is avoiding the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, avoid confined spaces. We need to continue to wear masks that cover our noses and mouths, we need to stay home when we are sick, we need to disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects, we need to wash our hands, and we need to get the COVID vaccine when it is our turn.”
