Five new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were recorded Wednesday and Thursday in the South Heartland Health District, the district health department announced Thursday.
Four of the new cases involve Adams County residents, and one is a Webster County case. All five were confirmed through laboratory testing.
The new cases bring Adams County’s running tally of positive cases since March 18 to 299. Clay County has recorded 27 cases; Webster County, six; and Nuckolls County, one.
The new Adams County patients include a man in his 30s and three women — one in her 20s, one in her 40s and one in her 50s. The Webster County patient is a man in his 40s.
Of the 334 total cases recorded in the district, 304 of the patients have recovered. The district’s death toll stands at 11.
“We continue to conduct case and contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” said South Heartland Executive Director Michele Bever. “Cases are always directed to isolate themselves and may be released from isolation only after they have completed 10 days since the beginning of their symptoms AND 3 days fever free AND symptoms improved. Close contacts are directed to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of their exposure” she said.
Bever also reported updates to SHDHD’s dashboard, found on its website at southheartlandhealth.org.
“We added some new information to our COVID-19 data dashboard, including frequency of various symptoms associated with COVID-19 cases in our district. The most common symptoms are cough, fatigue and fever,” she said.
Another chart the department added to the dashboard is COVID-19 cases by occupation, which shows that the highest proportion of cases in the district is associated with food production occupations (15%) and manufacturing (11%). Social distancing often is more difficult in these settings.
“We also just launched SHDHD’s COVID-19 Risk Dial, which provides a summary of current COVID-19 conditions in the South Heartland District. Each level of risk — low (green), moderate (yellow), elevated (orange) and severe (red) — is linked with federal and national guidance published by top public health experts and is coupled with specific guidance for actions to take at home, at work and in the community,” she said. “We will update this risk dial weekly.
“Our district is in the ‘moderate’ risk level, based on hospital and health department capacity indicators, positivity rates, access to testing, and other indicators. We hope this risk dial, along with the other information on the dashboard, will help people know what’s going on in our four-county health district so they can make informed decisions and take actions to keep themselves and others safe.”
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links, can be found on the SHDHD website:www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
Statewide, the running tally of cases stood at 19,452 as of Thursday evening, with 282 fatalities, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported. A total of 410 new laboratory-confirmed cases were recorded Tuesday through Thursday.
Forty-one percent of the state’s hospital beds were available for patients as of Thursday, along with 48% of all intensive care beds and 80% of ventilators, the state agency reported.
