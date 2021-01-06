The death toll in the South Heartland Health District related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has grown to 49 with Wednesday’s announcement that two senior citizens in Clay County have lost their lives to the virus.
In a news release Wednesday night, the district health department reported the deaths of a man in his 80s and of a man in his 70s who was hospitalized.
“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones to COVID-19,” said Michele Bever, the health department executive director.
The laboratory confirmation of both men’s positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in district statistics previously. The health department doesn’t report deaths as being related to the virus until the cause is confirmed on death certificates issued by the state of Nebraska.
Meanwhile, South Heartland on Wednesday made the weekly update to its COVID-19 risk dial reading. The number dropped to 2.4 from 2.5 the previous week — still within the dial’s orange zone, which denotes “elevated” risk to the community from further local spread of the virus.
South Heartland encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The risk dial is used to assess danger based on various metrics related to movement of the virus within the district and local capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment.
Bever said the drop to 2.4 from 2.5 the previous week was due in part to a plateau in the 14-day rolling average of new daily cases, which has remained at about 42 per 100,000 population (an extrapolated number) since Dec. 26, 2020.
Other positive factors were significantly improved hospital capacity on Jan. 3, including greater intensive care bed availability (73%), and the lowest number (three) of COVID-19-positive inpatients since mid-October.
“Vaccine availability, while still limited in amount, continues to be an important positive factor,” Bever said. “SHDHD and partners in the health district have administered 1,339 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the first doses arrived here in mid-December, including 130 second doses.”
Bever said the health district is working through the first priority group as defined under the state’s vaccination plan.
“Everyone in each phase can be vaccinated as soon as there are enough vaccines available,” she said.
The first priority group (Phase 1A) includes frontline workers such as health care personnel, emergency medical services workers, and long-term care facility residents and staff.
The second priority group (Phase 1B) includes people 75 years and older, first responders, and essential workers in utilities, education, food/agriculture, and transportation.
Phase 1C includes people 65-74 years of age, people with high-risk medical conditions, and people who live in congregate settings, such as in jails, prisons, and colleges and university housing.
South Heartland’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard tracks progress on COVID-19 vaccinations in the four-county district. Bever said other vaccine information and updates, along with links to the Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and vaccine priority recommendations, are available on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.