The annual Adams Central track and field invite holds a special place in the heart of boys team coach Bill Carlin.
The meet is named in honor of Dale Feeken, a former teacher who died in a car accident the morning of March 6, 1995, en route to the school.
Carlin and Feeken worked and coached together for 14 years prior to the latter’s unexpected death and became close friends.
“It was quite a shock to our school and staff and students at that time,” Carlin said. “This is special having this named after him and having the kids run so hard.”
Carlin, who plans to retire at the end of the year from a career that has spanned four decades, watched his Adams Central team finish third in a seven-team meet Thursday afternoon.
“All of our students, both boys and girls, just competed their hearts out today and it’s very gratifying with the meet named after (Dale),” Carlin said.
The Patriot boys compiled 113 1/2 points. First-place Grand Island Central Catholic won with 125. St. Paul was second with 116 1/2.
Luke Bonifas paced the boys team with his pair of wins in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200. Bonifas won the two-mile by nearly 11 seconds over Minden’s Cooper Land with his time of 10 minutes, 37.9 seconds.
Minden’s Carter Harsin provided Bonifas a closer race in the mile, but the iron-lunged Patriot was first by .13 seconds.
“Luke Bonifas has been a stronghold for us all year and he still is outstanding,” Carlin said. “Today, he continued to drop his times even through the wind, at that time, was rather significant. I was really proud of him. And, I mean, he had to run; he had people with him right there and he had to fight for everything he got.”
Dante Boelhower recorded the only other first-place finish for the AC boys, winning the high jump and clearing 6-feet, 2-inches. Breck Samuelson was second, clearing 5-10. Leighton Weber placed sixth (5-6).
“That was a good event for us,” Carlin said.
James Babcock and Sam Hemberger were second and third, respectively, in the discus. Babcock’s 122-6 out-launched his teammate by one inch. Barrett Shea was fifth (111-2).
“We ended up with five (second places) and four (third places),” said Carlin, whose team’s point total was a season-high. “Those points add up. I thought the kids competed really hard. I think we’re getting there, we’ve just got to keep pecking away.”
Adams Central’s girls were the highlight of the meet, out-dueling Minden for first place while racking up 148 1/2 points. The Whippets finished with 103 points.
“it’s a good group of girls, a good group of kids,” said AC girls coach Toni Fowler, “and they competed super hard. They’re competing for everything.”
The Patriots were first in five events and didn’t have anyone finish below fifth place in their respective events.
Hannah Gengenbach won the high jump by clearing 5-feet. Lauryn Scott was second at 4-10.
Claire Hemberger won the discus with a toss of 103-7.
Caitlyn Scott and Kaitlyn Mousel swept the hurdles. Scott won the 100 hurdles in 17.17 seconds; Mousel took the 300 hurdles crown in 50.69 seconds and was second in the 400 (1:04.77).
The Patriots’ 400 relay team — Caitlyn Scott, Hannah Gengenbach, Lauryn Scott, and Jessica Babcock — won with a time of 55.27 seconds.
“We’ve spent so much of the first part of our season tinkering with girls and who fits where,” said Fowler. “We haven’t had the same group of girls run the 4X100.”
Despite a dropped baton in the 1,600 relay, AC still managed a fourth-place finish in 4:40.29. St. Paul was first in 4:26.14 and Ravenna (4.37.13) and GICC (4:38.12) crossed second and third.
Of the 25 girls out for track at AC, 19 are freshmen and sophomores. Not having the 2020 spring season means most of the team is stepping straight from junior high competition to high school varsity.
“We’re just trying to figure out their strengths because their strengths in junior high are different,” Fowler said.
Minden’s Jessie Hurt won both the girls one- and two-mile races. Hurt published a 5:56.43 in the 1,600 and 12:36.03 in thee 3,200. Lindsey Rehtus was second in the 1,600 (6:04.56).
Priscilla Madriz also won for the Whippets in the 100 (13.78 seconds). Sarah Hultquist collected a pair of golds in the long and triple jump. Hultquist posted a distance of 16-feet, 1 1/4-inches in the long jump and 33-9 1/4 in the triple.
Gage Fries won the for Minden boys in the 110 hurdles, crossing first in 15.46 seconds.
Fillmore Central’s Connor Asche won the shot put (47-4 1/4).
Boys team results
1, GICC 125; 2, St. Paul 116 1/2; 3, Adams Central 113 1/2; 4, Minden 63; 5, Fillmore Central 52; 6, Gibbon 32; 7, Ravenna 25
Girls team results
1, Adams Central 148 1/2; 2, Minden 103; 3, St. Paul 91; 4, GICC 88 1/2; 5, Gibbon 48; 6, Ravenna 39; 7, Fillmore Central 7
Boys individual results
High Jump — 1, Dante Boelhower, AC, 6-2; 2, Breck Samuelson, AC, 5-10; 3, Isaac Herbek, GICC, 5-10; 4, Jonah Paulsen, SP, 5-8; 5, Eli Myers, FC, 5-6; 6, Leighton Weber, AC, 5-6
Long jump — 1, Isaac Herbek, GICC, 20-5; 2, Jake Stoner, FC, 19-8; 3, Andy Poss, SP, 19-6 1/4; 4, Hunter Gravatt, SP, 18-11 3/4; 5, Jace Bombeck, G, 18-3; 6, Cam Foster, AC, 18-0
Triple jump — 1, Isaac Herbek, GICC, 39-10 1/2; 2, Nate Kerr, AC, 39-9; 3, Ryan Johnson, M, 37-11 3/4; 4, Jonah Paulsen, SP, 37-7; 5, Keegan Theobald, FC, 37-7; 6, John Placke, SP, 36-10 1/4
Shot put — 1, Connor Asche, FC, 47-4 1/4; 2, Dawson Calhoun, AC, 45-6 1/4; 3, Kaleb Pedersen, SP, 43-0 1/4; 4, Thomas Psota, R, 40-7; 5, Luke Porter, SP, 40-3; 6, Thaddeus Radke, SP, 40-0
Pole vault — 1, Ben Alberts, GICC, 12-6; 2, Conner Nun, FC, 12-6; 3, Alex Banuelos, M, 10-0; 4, Aidan John, SP, 10-0; 5, Richard Waldron, AC, 8-6; 6, Kevin Aranda, M, 7-6
Discus — 1, Luke Porter, SP, 124-6; 2, James Babcock, AC, 122-6; 3, Sam Hemberger, AC, 122-5; 4, Gavin Standage, R, 118-3; 5, Barrett Shea, AC, 111-2; 6, Connor Asche, FC, 106-10
3,200 relay — 1, GICC 8:43.60; 2, St. Paul 8:45.53; 3, Adams Central 8:53.57; 4, Minden 8:57.10; 5, Fillmore Central 9:02.48; 6, Ravenna 9:15.01
110 hurdles — 1, Gage Fries, M, 15.46; 2, Eli Myers, GICC, 16.43; 3, Jace Bombeck, G, 16.95; 4, Dante Boelhower, AC, 17.03; 5, Jesse Drahota, R, 17.06; 6, Wargak Tut, GICC, 17.74
100 — 1, Gage Steinke, GICC, 11.08; 2, Grant Trausch, AC, 11.46; 3, Ryan Birkby, SP, 11.48; 4, Sean Hampton, G, 11.59; 5, Nylin Bowers, G, 11.81; 6, Kale Perkins, FC, 11.82
200 — 1, Gage Steinke, GICC, 22.63; 2, Brayton Johnson, GICC, 22.98; 3, Rylan Birkby, SP, 23.44; 4, Grant Trausch, AC, 23.49; 5, Hunter Gravatt, SP, 23.86; 6, Sean Hampton, G, 23.91
300 hurdles — 1, 1, Ryan Birkby, SP, 43.13; 2, Gage Fries, M, 43.39; 3, Jesse Drahota, R, 43.40; 4, Wargak Tut, GICC, 45.75; 5, Jon Placke, SP, 45.89; 6, Dante Boelhower, AC, 46.16
400 — 1, Conner Wells, SP, 50.78; 2, Brayton Johnson, GICC, 52.51; 3, Kyto Warner, AC, 55.02; 4, Hayden Price, GICC, 56.86; 5, Kadin Hines, G, 56.88; 6, Nylin Bowers, G, 57.56
800 — 1, Conner Wells, SP, 2:02.47; 2, Jacob Wells, SP, 2:02.78; 3, Garrett Nichols, FC, 2:07.05; 4, De Maciel, FC, 2:10.87; 5, Tyler Slechta, AC, 2:11.95; 6, Kyto Warner, AC, 2:13.60
1,600 — 1, Luke Bonifas, AC, 4:47.75; 2, Carter Harsin, M, 4:47.88; 3, Ben Alberts, GICC, 5:00.24; 4, Cooper Land, M, 5:04.40; 5, Eli Schroeder, R, 5:11.84; 6, Reuban Barry, AC, 5:13.51
3,200 — 1, Luke Bonifas, AC, 10:37.90; 2, Cooper Land, M, 10:48.56; 3, Eli Schroeder, R, 11:13.43; 4, Kaleb Pickel, G, 11:32.65; 5, Austin Miller, GICC, 11:44.04; 6, Charlie Hurt, M, 11:44.93
400 relay — 1, GICC 45.06; 2, Gibbon 46.32; 3, Adams Central 46.52; 4, Fillmore Central 46.80; 5, St. Paul 47.19; 6, Minden 47.40
1,600 relay — 1, St. Paul 3:31.01; 2, GICC 3:34.15; 3, Minden 3:37.10; 4, Fillmore Central 3:44.63; 5, Gibbon 3:46.59; 6, Adams Central 3:47.02
Girls individual results
High jump — 1, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 5-0; 2, Lauryn Scott, AC, 4-10; 3, Emma Kucera, G, 4-10; 4, Keyenna Nelson, M, 4-6; 5, Kennedy Hurt, R, 4-4; 6, Chloe Cloud, GICC, 4-4
Long jump — 1, Sarah Hultquist, M, 16-1 1/4; 2, Jessica Babcock, AC, 15-10; 3, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 15-1 1/2; 4, Taylor Larsen, R, 15-1; 5, Caitlyn Scott, AC, 14-8 1/4; 6, Abby Rehtus, M, 14-4 3/4
Triple jump — 1, Sarah Hultquist, M, 33-9 1/4; 2, Jalyssa Gillming, G, 33-4; 3, Abby Rehtus, M, 32-9 3/4; 4, Jessica Babcock, AC, 32-8 1/2; 5, Yanira Lazo, G, 32-1 1/2; 6, Alivia Rager, R, 31-2
Shot put — 1, Amber Kosmicki, SP, 35-9 1/2; 2, Taylin Schernikau, AC, 35-6 3/4; 3, Kylee Hasselmann, GICC, 34-4 3/4; 4, Madison Hirschman, SP, 34-3 3/4; 5, Olivia Poppert, SP, 32-8 1/2; 6, Rowan Havranek, R, 32-1 1/2
Discus — 1, Claire Hemberger, AC, 103-7; 2, Olivia Poppert, SP, 102-1; 3, Amber Kosmicki, SP, 97-8; 4, Madison Hirschmann, SP, 93-2; 5, Kylee Hasselmann, GICC, 91-11; 6, Rowan Havranek, R, 91-0
Pole vault — 1, Marissa Rerucha, GICC, 8-6; 2, Sloane Beck, M, 7-0; 3, Megan Scott, AC, 7-0; 4, Lexi Anderson, M, 7-0; 5, Julianna Zubrod, AC, 6-6; 6, Hannah Gellatly, GICC, 6-6
3,200 relay — 1, St. Paul 11:00.27; 2, Ravenna 11:22.41; 3, Adams Central 11:23.24; 4, Fillmore Central 11:29.44; 5, Minden 12:05.10
100 hurdles — 1, Caitlyn Scott, AC, 17.17; 2, Yanira Lazo, G, 17.31; 3, Arlyn Lazo, G, 18.74; 4, Reese Reilly, GICC, 18.76; 5, Megyn Scott, AC, 18.94; 6, Emma Kucera, G, 19.38
100 — 1, Priscilla Madriz, M, 13.78; 2, Chelsea Ramold, GICC, 13.84; 3, Lauren Taylor, GICC, 13.84; 4, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 14.04; 5, Aleah Onate, G, 14.10; 6, Claire Kimbrough, FC, 14.23
200 — 1, Evan Glade, GICC, 28.68; 2, Lauryn Scott, AC, 29.25; 3, Dolcey Van Winkle, SP, 29.69; 4, Keyenna Nelson, M, 29.89; 5, Alex Obermiller, SP, 29.94; 6, Lilly Srajhans, FC, 29.98
300 hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 50.69; 2, Jalyssa Gillming, G, 52.17; 3, Caitlyn Scott, AC, 53.22; 4, Megan Scott, AC, 54.12; 5, Sloane Beck, M, 54.54; 6, Dolcey Van Winkle, SP, 54.91
400 — 1, Abby Estermeier, SP, 63.70; 2, Kaltiyn Mousel, AC, 64.77; 3, Grace Herbek, GICC, 67.74; 4, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 68.95; 5, Brenna Bules, M, 69.34; 6, Marah Dornhoff, M, 70.90
800 — 1, Grace Herbek, GICC, 2:34.40; 2, Josi Jakubowski, SP, 2:41.26; 3, Gracie Mudloff, SP, 2:41.54; 4, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 2:44.04; 5, Priscilla Madriz, M, 2:45.13; 6, Paige Lukasiewicz, SP, 2:48.20
1,600 — 1, Jessie Hurt, M, 5:56.43; 2, Lindsey Rehtus, M, 6:04.56; 3, Shavanna Douglas, R, 6:06.21; 4, Avery O’Boyle, GICC, 6:08.18; 5, Sadie Loehr, AC, 6:08.79; 6, Rebekah Paulsen, SP, 6:27.66
3,200 — 1, Jessie Hurt, M, 12:36.03; 2, Shavanna Douglas, R, 12:38.31; 3, Avery O’Boyle, GICC, 12:40.71; 4, Raegan Gellatly, GICC, 13:05.40; 5, Jenna Cecrle, AC, 13:19.50; 6, Alissa Bailey, G, 13:23.13
400 relay — 1, Adams Central 55.27; 2, Minden 55.61; 3, Gibbon 55.86; 4, GICC 56.00; 5, St. Paul 56.58; 6, Fillmore Central 56.58
1,600 relay — 1, St. Paul 4:26.14; 2, Ravenna 4:37.13; 3, GICC 4:38.12; 4, Adams Central 4:40.29; 5, Minden 4:42.00