Macrae Huyser felt the weight of Adams Central’s season on his back.
On a third-and-8 with under a minute to play, Huyser received the handoff and burst through the line for 10 yards.
Huyser’s final spurt propelled the Patriots into the Class C-1 championship game, solidifying a 34-29 win over No. 4 Kearney Catholic at Patriot Field.
“I knew that was the game right there,” Huyser, a senior, recapped. “I give all credit to my linemen for that; they block so well for me. I saw the hole and I went for it.”
Adams Central (10-2) stunned the Stars with a pass-heavy offensive game plan. The Patriots compiled 238 yards through the air — 150 of them accruing in the first half.
Huyser hauled a throw from Cam Foster 88 yards to the north end zone early in the fourth as the only completed pass of the second half.
“It all goes back to we didn’t stop them in the passing game tonight,” said Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey. “That’s not what they’ve been doing a lot of. Hats off to them for coming in with a great game plan.”
Adams Central scored on its first three drives, twice via the air.
Drew Bonifas caught a 53-yard pass on AC’s first drive of the game that led to a 7-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Slechta.
Slechta housed a 42-yarder from Foster on the next drive, following a fumbled snap on the first play.
Then, Huyser rushed in his first score on the ensuing drive after a 39-yard completion to Slechta.
“Cam hasn’t been playing defense, so he’s been throwing the ball like crazy this postseason,” Huyser said. “He’s been chucking it up to Tyler. He and Tyler have a great connection, and that right there has been huge for us.”
The Patriots first three scores answered Kearney Catholic’s opening strike, which came in the form of a 2-yard rush by Cale Conrad. Conrad carried 39 times for 175 yards on the night.
AC answered the bell early, responding to the Stars’ second score, as well.
Heinrich Haarberg’s 44-yard nuke to Logan Miner to open the second quarter was silenced with Oaklyn Smith’s 3-yard punch across the goal line five minutes later and AC led 27-14 at half.
Adams Central’s momentum was stunted there. At least for a while.
The Stars dominated the third quarter and cut the Patriot lead down to six when Conrad finished off a 38-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.
Kearney Catholic (9-2) had another short field late in the frame, but Slechta picked off Haarberg for the second time at the AC 7.
Slechta’s first takeaway was more luck than skill. A throw that practically landed in his lap, eventually did. Haarberg shortchanged his receiver on a fade into the end zone and Slechta bobbled it, fell to his knees, lost sight of the ball as it stood on his helmet, all before it dropped into his sure hands as he lay on his back.
“That ball probably bobbled on my head for five seconds,” Slechta said with a laugh. “I’ve got to thank Lady Luck on that one, but it was just great.”
Adams Central’s defense did the rest, as it often has, holding strong on the Stars’ final attempt at glory.
“It’s crazy how physical and fast we are (on defense),” Huyser said. “Our DBs were lockdown tonight, especially with Kearney Catholic’s pass game.”
A fourth-and-15 pass sailed on Haarberg, the Husker recruit, who finished his career on a poor performance going 10-for-21 for 150 yards.
A play earlier, the Stars picked up a first down a nose past the AC 8 yard line. But a holding penalty negated the pick up and pushed back the chains.
“I thought we were going to lose it by an inch,” AC head coach Shawn Mulligan said.
Kearney Catholic’s biggest downfall might’ve been hogging too much clock. Its final scoring drive lasted seven minutes and drug across 16 plays and 80 yards.
The Stars also failed to convert on a handful of Adams Central miscues, including two muffed punts, a plethora of high snaps — which routinely caused fumbles and even resulted in one safety — and opportunities with short fields.
A chippy ending only added to the Patriots’ exuberance. A frigid night turned into a blaze of smiling faces and cheers that won’t be heard in Lincoln but rather Pierce, the No. 2 seed, since the NSAA announced Friday during most semifinals that Memorial Stadium won’t be the site of championships this season. A specific reason was not given in the press release.
Pierce (11-0), which beat St. Paul in the other C-1 semifinal, will be making its second consecutive finals appearance and it will be a rematch of the semifinal that knocked AC out a year ago.
“Last year it hurt a lot,” Slechta said. “To make it this year is just crazy.”
“We knew what it took to win in the semifinals after getting whupped by Pierce, and we did that tonight,” Huyser said.
Mulligan’s been waiting 21 years to play in a state championship after five appearances in the semifinals, he said. It has been since 1993 that Adams Central has played for a title.
“We might take it for granted, a lot of schools don’t get (to the semifinals) that often,” Mulligan said. “It’s been heartbreaking for me, personally, being so close and to not get there. Honestly, it never really crossed my mind until we got that last first down there that this is actually happening.”
KC (9-2)......................7 7 9 6 — 29
AC (10-2)..................20 7 0 7 — 34
KC — Cale Conrad 1 run (Spencer Hogeland kick)
AC — Cam Foster 7 pass Tyler Slechta (Slechta kick)
AC — Foster 42 pass Slechta (Slechta kick)
AC — Macrae Huyser 14 run (kick failed)
KC — Heinrich Haarberg 44 pass Logan Miner (Hogeland kick)
AC — Oaklyn Smith 3 run (Slechta kick)
KC — Conrad 6 run (Hogeland kick)
KC — Safety
AC — Foster 88 pass Huyser (Slechta kick)
KC — Haarberg 9 pass Logan O’Brien (pass fail)
KC AC
Rushes-yards 46-191 27-108
Passing yards 150 237
Comp-Att-Int 10-21-2 6-10-0
Total offense 341 337
Rushing — KC, Cale Conrad 39-175, Heinrich Haarberg 5-7, Samson David 1-5, Austin Christner 1-4. AC, Cam Foster 4-(minus) 6, Oaklyn Smith 6-28, Macrae Huyser 16-84, Hyatt Collins 1-2.
Passing — KC, Heinrich Haarberg 10-21-2 150. AC, Cam Foster 6-10-0 237.
Receiving — KC, Logan O’Brien 2-20, Austin Christner 5-60, Logan Miner 1-44, Samson David 2-26. AC, Drew Bonifas 1-53, Slade Smith 1-9, Tyler Slechta 3-87, Macrae Huyser 1-88.