NEBRASKA CITY — Adams Central advanced seven wrestlers to the district tournament after they medaled in the Class B, Subdistrict 1-A event on Saturday.
Braiden Kort — AC’s 120-pounder — placed first in the weight class, pinning all three of his opponents. None of the three matches lasted more than the first period.
Justin Barbee (113), Devon Ackles (132), Kayleb Saurer (138), Same Hemberger (195), and Tyler Pavelka (285) all finished second. Jeret Frerichs also advanced after placing third at 145 pounds.
B2-A
MINDEN — The Whippets will be taking 11 wrestlers to the district tournament, three of which earned gold medals at the B2-A subdistrict.
Kole Nielsen (113), Evan Smith (132), and Alex Banuelos (160) all placed first in their brackets. Each went 2-0, while Nielsen pinned both of his opponents. Logan Choquette (106), Braxtyn Janda (182), and Daulton Kuehn (220) all placed second.
Kaden Clark (120), Hunter Heath (138), and Gage Fries (170) took home the bronze medal in their brackets, while Jasper Birkestrand (145) and Jon Brais (152) finished fourth.
C1-A
DAVID CITY — Alex Schademann led Fillmore Central with the Panthers’ only gold medal performance on Saturday. He notched tech falls in both his matches to advance out of the C1-A subdistrict to the district tournament. Ten other Fillmore Central grapplers also moved on.
Four other Panthers found themselves in the finals. Travis Meyer (106), Dillon Fushia (132), Aiden Hinrichs (145), Jacob Stoner (160), Jackson Turner (170), and Connor Asche (285) all finished second. Conner Nun (138) placed third, while Aidan Trowbridge (113), Noah Monroe (152), Carson Adams (220) each finished fourth.
C2-B
VALPARAISO — Joseph Hinrichs and Vance Smith are Sutton’s only wrestlers to move on from the C2-B subdistrict tournament. Hinrichs was first and pinned both of his opponents, while Smith went 3-1 to finish third.
C3-A
DAVID CITY — South Central had four wrestlers move on to the district tournament. Brayton Jarosik (170) was the only Red Raider to reach the championship match after going 2-1 in the 170-pound weight class. Logan Sanders (113) and John Brodrick (126) both placed third while Jacob Hagemeier (152) was fourth.
D1-B
CLARKS — Franklin had nine wrestlers advance to the district tournament, including three that brought home gold medals from the D1-B subdistrict.
Barett Haussermann (170) pinned both his opponents en route to the gold, wheil Jacob Harrison (195) and Joseph Kahrs (220) also went 2-0 in their weight class. Grant Haussermann placed second at 113. Kyler Carraher (106) and Alex Wilbur (160) both finished third, while Keller Twohig (132) and Gabe Pettit (220) were each fourth.
Kenesaw will be taking five to the district tournament. Nickolas Kuehn (126) and Trevor Kuehn (138) both went 2-0 to place first in their brackets. Brock Fletcher (120) and Sean Duffy each placed third, while Levi Schroeder (145) was fourth.
Lane Lieb (152) and Brodi Moss (285) earned their way to the district tournament for Wilcox-Hildreth, each placing fourth.
D2-A
PLEASANTON — Superior had all seven wrestlers it brought to the subdistrict tournament clinch a spot at districts. Hayden Neeman (106) pinned his two opponents in a total of 29 seconds while Anders Webber (220) also went 2-0.
Aaron Allgood (138), Jordan Brown (182), and Payton Christiancy (285) each finished second. Tyler Everhart (145) was third and Brett Miller (113) placed fourth.
D2-B
DONIPHAN — Red Cloud/Blue Hill had seven wrestlers move on from the subdistrict tournament. Aiden Piel was second at 113 pounds to lead the Warcats. Isaac Piel (120), Caden Trew (132), and Brooks Armstrong (145) all placed third. Chase Ostdiek (126), Reece Payne (182), and Brody Fischer (220) were fourth.
Doniphan-Trumbull had four wrestlers qualify for districts. Drake Belville led the Cardinals with a first-place finish, winning gold at 132 pounds. Jordy Baland (285) was second while Colton Horne (195) finished third and Zachary Burkey was fourth at 106.
D3-A
GREELEY — Thayer Central had four wrestlers win gold medals at the subdistrict tournament, with 10 advancing to the district tournament.
Triston Wells (106), Brenner McLaughlin (126), Buchannen Tietjen (160), and Gunner Mumford (182) all finished first, with Wells pinning both of his opponents and McLaughlin pinning all three of his. Ashton Sinn (113) and Dominic Stewart (145) placed second, Treyton Waldmeier (132) was third, while Cooper Casey (120) and Dahrran Cast (285) both finished fourth.
D3-B
BRAINARD — St. Cecilia qualified two wrestlers for the district tournament after Caleb Klein finished third at 285 pounds and Manny Consbruck was fourth at 126.
Harvard’s Lathem Schumm (145) earned his district tournament spot by placing third.