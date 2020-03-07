LINCOLN — A second half momentum swing carried No. 3 St. Cecilia to its second title in as many years Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Hawkettes brought out a renewed energy against No. 4 Ponca in the second half, outscoring the Indians 26-16 in the final 16 minutes en route to a 41-37 banner victory.
"The first 16 minutes was not maybe how we envisioned it to go," said STC head coach Greg Berndt. "We kind of regrouped in the locker room and basically just said we're lucky that wasn't the final horn. You've got 16 more to kind of get back to what made us successful this year on both ends of the floor."
STC rode a 9-0 run, which spanned the end of the third quarter all the way to their final field goal at the 5:12 mark of the fourth, and sophomore Bailey Kissinger sunk 5-of-6 free throws in the final 103 seconds to secure the trophy.
Natalie Kissinger's only 3-pointer that started the stretch with 12 seconds left in the third brought the Hawkettes to life, and started to drain Ponca.
"That was one that kind of hit and it was hard to overcome," Ponca head coach Bob Hayes said.
Ponca's two-headed scoring threat of Kaci Day and Ashlyn Kingsbury combined for 32 of the Indians' points. Day scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the first half, while Kingsbury drilled two clutch 3s in the second half to keep the Indians around.
After a quiet opening half, Tori Thomas poured in 10 of her 12 for the Hawkettes and grabbed 10 rebounds for yet another double-double.
But it was Katharine Hamburger who led St. Cecilia with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting off the bench.
"I get a lot of opportunities in practice to shoot. I don't get very many in the game, but I know when I do I need to knock it down," Hamburger said.
St. Cecilia fans began chanting "Back to back!" before the final buzzer rang. The team exited the team picture room and sprinted through PBA's hallways screaming the same thing.
It's Berndt's second title in his four years coaching. It's the first senior class he's been with since day one.
"We've been with Coach B ever since he started coaching our freshman year," Makenna Asher said. "A lot of credit goes to him and Coach (Rachel) Jelden — she's been with us for two years. It just feels amazing to say we went out on a another championship."
Thomas added: "This team isn't easy to be on. Coach B really works us hard in practice. It takes a tough kid to be out for basketball at St. Cecilia. To have back-to-back championships, again, it's a tribute to Coach B and everything he's done for us. I'm just so happy I get to be a part of this."
