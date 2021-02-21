OMAHA — Some say winning a state championship is a once in a lifetime experience, but that doesn't apply when you have the skills, strength and determination that Joseph Hinrichs possesses.
The Sutton senior capped his illustrious career with his second straight state championship, becoming the only wrestler in Mustang program history to win two titles.
"It's just pure joy right now; it's been a long season," Hinrichs said. "It's really amazing to see the end and see it like this."
Hinrichs won the championship in a match that played out as perfectly as he envisioned. Ord's Garret Kluthe was strong, but Hinrichs matched that strength and wore down his opponent, who was held to one point until the final three seconds of the match.
The Sutton standout led 4-1 going into the third and locked up his second championship with another escape in the third.
After the match, Hinrichs ran into the crowd to hug his family. He said that moment was the most special.
"That was probably the best moment, because when it comes down to it those are the people that get you through it," he said. "To see them after a win like that, that's the most gratifying experience."
Consolation round 3
106 — Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 40-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Conner Kohout (Milford) 38-12 (SV-1 4-2)
Semifinals
126 — Konner Schluckebier (Milford) 47-2 won by fall over Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 39-6 (Fall 3:51)
160 — Joseph Hinrichs (Sutton) 46-1 won by decision over Steven Menke (Bridgeport) 24-5 (Dec 6-3)
285 — Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 35-8 won by decision over Connor Asche (Fillmore Central) 27-7 (Dec 3-0)
Consolation semifinals
106 — Pedro Hernandez (Wilber-Clatonia) 43-6 won by decision over Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 40-8 (Dec 1-0)
160 — Mitch Albrecht (Raymond Central) 49-7 won by fall over Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 39-7 (Fall 1:52)
285 — Connor Asche (Fillmore Central) 28-7 won by fall over Daven Whitley (BRLD) 33-8 (Fall 2:42)
Fifth-place match
106 — Robbie Fisher (Crofton-Bloomfield) 41-6 won by decision over Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 40-9 (Dec 7-2)
126 — Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 40-7 won by major decision over Keaghon Chini (Conestoga) 49-10 (MD 15-6)
Championship
160 — Joseph Hinrichs (Sutton) 46-1 won by decision Garret Kluthe (Ord) 33-3 (Dec 6-3)