OMAHA — The Doniphan-Trumbull wrestling team is just one win away from celebrating its first state championship, as Drake Belville advanced to the 132-pound Class D title match on Thursday.
The Cardinals senior has battled through injuries this season, but the journey has led to the spot he's been eyeing his whole career: the finals.
Belville defeated Jon Peterka of Sutherland in the semifinals Thursday afternoon, winning 5-3. The match was tied going into the third period, but Belville earned a point for an escape before recording a takedown with 48 seconds left to virtually seal the match.
The D-T senior, who improved to 25-8 on the year, will square off with Brady's Jeremy Larson. Larson is 47-0 this season, with two of those wins coming against Belville. The two were schedule to meet in the district finals, where the match was ended due to an injury.