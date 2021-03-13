LINCOLN — Going into Friday’s semifinal game against Wayne, Lucas Bohlen still had in his mind images from the game that eliminated Adams Central from title contention.
In last year’s semis, the Patriots lost to Ogallala 47-35 in AC’s lowest scoring output of the season.
The memories of that game drove Bohlen to work hard to get back to the semifinals and redeem himself.
He got that chance on Friday, and he and the rest of the Patriots achieved their goal and clinched a spot in the state championship game on Saturday with a 52-40 win.
“It’s probably the best thing to ever happen to me and us as a team. We’ve dreamed about this since we were little kids,” Bohlen said.
Against Ogallala, Adams Central shot just 29.5% from the floor.
No Patriot player shot better than 50% from the floor, and the team made just four 3-pointers in the game.
Bohlen was 1-for-9 from beyond the arc, as the Ogallala defense continued to dare him to shoot throughout the game.
“Last year, personally, I had terrible shooting against Ogallala,” he said. “Others did, too, but I just thought coming into state I need to stay healthy and stay in shape and be ready to go. Last year, I wasn’t ready; I was short on all my shots. I think this year being more mentally prepared and strong was a big thing.”
Adams Central head coach Zac Foster noticed that burning desire inside Bohlen to not have another performance like he did against Ogallala.
“He took it really personal, last year against Ogallala, when we lost because he didn’t play probably up to his standards, as far as shooting the ball,” Foster said. “He didn’t complain, he didn’t whine, he just went to work. Through COVID and this summer, he went to work and worked and worked because he knew he’d have another opportunity.
“The great stuff in sports is when you see kids work and earn the right to be successful and it pays off for them. Good things happen to good people and it’s good to see it happen to Lucas.”
Bohlen’s road to redemption led him to the same stage where it began: the semifinals.
Against Wayne on Friday, Bohlen was 4-for-7 from 3-point range and led the team with 14 points.
The AC senior said he felt a huge weight come off his shoulders, as he was able to help his team reach the championship game.
“It’s a big relief. I needed it,” he said.
His final 3-pointer of Friday’s semifinal banked off the backboard and rolled around the rim before going in.
It was a unique way for one of Bohlen’s shots to go in — he said he’s not used to banking in 3s — but it was noticeable because it helped him break the school record in 3-pointers in a season.
A record that was held by Bohlen’s brother, David.
“It was my brother’s, so I’ll have to talk to him a little bit and tell him I actually beat something of his,” Lucas said. “It was a good accomplishment for me.”
Bohlen has led the Patriots in scoring in both games of the state tournament and is the team’s leading scorer on the season.
He poured in 18 points in the team’s first-round game, which included an 8-for-8 performance from the free-throw line; and the AC senior has taken a beating while doing so.
In that first round game, Bohlen was sent to the floor hard and received stitches in the third quarter before returning to the game.
He also went flying over a media table near the court in an attempt to save a loose ball.
“That hurt a little bit. But I was excited, it was a once in a lifetime thing,” Bohlen said with a smile.
He also led the team in rebounds in the first round and was second on the team in boards in the semifinals.
Bohlen is proving he’s willing to get physical to do whatever it takes to help his team to win.
“He’s a tough kid,” Foster said. “People that don’t know him don’t understand how tough he is. He does take a beating, how he puts his body out there and sacrifices for his teammates. We love him.”
The Patriots will now face an Auburn team that has won 61 straight games and two consecutive titles.
Bohlen knows he and the rest of the Patriots are going to need to answer the call when they have their opportunity to score against a tough Bulldog defense.
“It’s going to be a big challenge,” he said. “They’ve won the past two years and they’re probably going to be the hardest team to beat. But I think all of us together can beat anybody we put our minds to.
“They’re a good team and they’re going to take their time and do what they have to do to win. We have to make every possession count.”
The last time Adams Central was in the title game was in 2016, when David Bohlen was leading the Patriots.
Now, Lucas is hoping he can help AC do something it hasn’t done in the program’s history: bring home a state championship.
“It’s special to be there. We just want to change the history and start something new,” Lucas said. “We haven’t won a state championship here yet, but that was the closest, was the last time, and I think this year we can change history.”