PARK CITY, Kan. — After not having any athletes qualify for the national meet last season, the Hastings College wrestling team sent two grapplers to the NAIA National Championships on Friday. HC 141-pounder Edrich Nortje and 157-pounder Taygen Smith both qualified for the tournament, but both saw their stays end on day one.
Nortje and Smith both went 0-2 in the tournament.
Smith suffered a heartbreaking loss in the first round. Going against Arizona Christian’s Cole Drescher trailed 1-0 in the third period before tying the match with an escape with just 1 minute, 11 seconds left.
The match went into overtime and nearly continued on to a tiebreaker, but Drescher recorded a takedown with just 5 seconds remaining to win the sudden victory 3-1. Drescher won his second-round match, upsetting the third-ranked wrestler in the weight class.
Smith, a senior, then lost his consolation match to Kyle Lee of Williams Baptist (Ark.) via pin.
Nortje was matched up against ninth-seeded Jody Mcalister of Reinhardt (Ga.) The HC freshman was down 8-4 going into the third period, but he recorded a takedown and a four-point nearfall to take a 10-8 lead with just 43 seconds left. But Mcalister responded with a takedown at the 21-second mark and added his own four-point nearfall as time expired to win the match 14-10.
Nortje then lost his match in the consolation rounds, dropping an 8-4 decision to seventh-seeded Julian Hernandez of Life University (Ga.).
The NAIA semifinals will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. with the finals starting at 6 p.m.
