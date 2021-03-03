LINCOLN — Exeter-Milligan’s first-half performance Wednesday afternoon put the Timberwolves right where they wanted to be.
Mullen’s two leading scorers, Samantha Moore and Taylor Svoboda, had a combined nine points and aside from a 4-0 Bronco run that ended the half, the Timberwolves were in the ball game, trailing by just six.
But that 4-0 run extended to a 13-2 run early in the third quarter, which put the No. 4 Broncos in total control and en route to their 53-30 opening round win in the Class D-2 state tournament.
“They got those two steals at the end (of the first half), and we talked about how that was a huge momentum swinger for them,” said Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci from the halls at Lincoln North Star. “We had to come out and answer and we didn’t. They got four more points and we just had to match them every time.”
Svoboda scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the third, and Moore doubled her first-half tally in the frame, carrying 14 points to the fourth where she added two more to tie her teammate.
Moore, a UNK commit, paced the offense, especially in transition as she intercepted passes with her 6-foot frame. Defensively she also tallied six blocks.
Exeter-Milligan turned the ball over 28 times against a long 2-3 zone and press by the Broncos. It led to easy transition buckets on the other end for Mullen.
“Their transition is just so good,” Krejci said. “(Moore) was kind of our focus; we needed to stop her, slow her down, and we did that pretty well in the first half but weren’t able to do that in the second half. We got worn out a little bit.”
Jaiden Papik, who led the No. 5 Timberwolves with seven points, managed just a single free throw in the second half. Exeter-Milligan posted only 11 points in the final eight minutes, largely in part to Mullen’s tough defense.
Much of the offense Mullen did surrender came off of the Timberwolves scoring in transition.
“(Mullen’s zone) threw us off a little bit,” Krejci said. “We were prepping for man. We didn’t get the ball to the wings like we wanted to, probably should have gotten the ball to the high post a little more, but they’re an athletic team and they can push the ball.”
Jozie Kanode added six off the bench for the T’wolves. Emma Olsen scored her five points in the first half.
Brooke McCully joined Moore and Svoboda in double figures with 10. The Broncos advance to play No.1 and undefeated Humphrey St. Francis Thursday at 9 a.m.
Krejci said the loss at state doesn’t diminish Exeter-Milligan’s year as a whole, which began with 13 straight wins.
“A lot of people didn’t expect us to do that,” the E-M coach said. “It’s a resilient bunch. We thought we could make a run here but it’s the little things and you’ve got to make some shots, too. Mullen made more.”
E-M (23-5)..........8 11 7 4 — 30
MUL (25-2).........11 14 20 8 — 53
Exeter-Milligan (30)
Jaiden Papik 2-11 3-6 7, Cameran Jansky 1-8 0-0 2, Cammie Harrison 1-4 2-2 4, Jasmine Turrubiates 1-7 2-2 4, Emma Olsen 1-5 3-4 5, Jozie Kanode 3-7 0-0 6, Maddie Luzum 0-2 0-0 0, Daisy Kanode 1-3 0-0 2, Savana Krupicka 0-1 0-0 0, Malorie Staskal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-49 10-14 30.
Mullen (53)
Shelby Welsh 1-3 0-2 2, Samantha Moore 7-18 0-0 16, Kylie Licking 3-6 0-0 6, Taylor Svoboda 8-21 0-0 16, Brooke McCully 4-7 4-5 10, Lindey Coble 1-1 1-1 3, Hanna Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-57 5-8 53.
Three-point field goals — E-M 0-16 (Papik 0-5, Jansky 0-5, Olsen 0-3, J. Kanode 0-1, Luzum 0-1, D. Kanode 0-1); M 2-10 (Moore 2-6, Svoboda 0-4). Rebounds — E-M 36 (Olsen 8); M 35 (Welsh, Licking 7). Turnovers — E-M 28; M 21.