The Hastings College football team is in a rut. The Broncos just can’t seem to get all three phases to compete at a high level at the same time, as their losing streak reached four straight games with a loss on Saturday.
Turnovers hindered HC’s chances of beating GPAC cellar-dwelling Briar Cliff, which notched its first win of the season with a 27-18 victory over Hastings College Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
“That was embarrassing,” said HC head coach Tony Harper. “They made plays when they had to and had some high-energy plays out of the gate and we didn’t answer it... It’s like we tell the guys every single week, you’ve got to do your job. If one guy messes up that affects everybody on the field, all 11. And that’s what happened.”
During the first three games of Hastings’ losing streak, the defense gave up 109 points and allowed nearly 430 yards per contest, but the Broncos limited the Chargers to just 244 yards of total offense — a season-best for the HC defense.
On Saturday, the Bronco D gave up three of Briar Cliff’s touchdowns — with the fourth coming on a pick six — but only one of those Charger TD drives began on the far side of the 50.
While he admitted it can be frustrating, Harper was adamant about not placing blame on one side of the ball. After all, the defense allowed 86 points in the first two HC losses while the offense put up 65 points. As the HC coach said, it’s a team game and all three phases need one another throughout the season.
“The defense has played better than what it did last year,” Harper said. “I’m not going to lie to you and say it isn’t frustrating, but as the head coach I’m not going to go one side over the other side. I told the guys in there after the game, ‘I don’t want none of this D vs. O stuff because we are one team.’ On the flip side of it, the defense is starting to get some of that edge back that we haven’t seen in a while.”
The Briar Cliff defense has been the team’s strongest aspect this season, and it played well on Saturday. The Chargers are tied for third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference for sacks per game, and they were in the backfield all day against the Broncos. Briar Cliff totaled four sacks on the day and 10 tackles for loss.
BC also picked off two passes — one of which went for a 43-yard touchdown by Donald Garland — and recovered a pair of HC fumbles.
“I said (Briar Cliff) is one of the best defenses in the conference. I know statistically they’re probably not, but that’s because they’re on the field the entire time,” Harper said. “We held those guys to 244 yards and we over 300 yards of total offense. But, at the end of the day, as the play was developing, our receivers didn’t get open, we didn’t win one-on-ones, we didn’t get rid of the ball, and, more importantly, we didn’t protect the quarterback. That hurt us (Saturday), and then we turned the ball over.”
Hastings College out-gained the Chargers 329-244, but the Broncos could not find a way to finish drives. A prime example came in the second quarter after Hastings’ first touchdown.
The Broncos had just scored on a 17-yard pass from Johnny Zamora to Keiotey Stenhouse and then lined up for the kickoff. Hastings kicker Jason Bachle chipped a perfectly placed onside kick just over the Chargers’ front line. The surprise onside kick was recovered by Kaeden Markham and set HC up with a first down at the Briar Cliff 40-yard line. But the Broncos managed five yards on three plays and punted the ball away.
Despite the offensive inefficiency, Hastings was still able to cut the lead to just three points in the fourth quarter. With 11 minutes remaining in the game, the Broncos started a drive at their own 21-yard line and marched down to the BC 8-yard line in 11 plays. On the 12th snap of the drive, Hastings’ Brett Simonsen carried the ball into the end zone for the touchdown.
The Broncos’ score came with 8:48 left on the clock, and HC had the opportunity to put together another scoring drive to take the lead after its defense forced a punt from the Chargers. But on a third-and-1, Zamora’s pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, virtually sealing the game for Briar Cliff.
Simonsen led Hastings with 39 yards on eight attempts while Tyree Nesmith added 26 yards on the ground. Zamora was 27-for-47 for 240 yards and a touchdown. Freshman receiver John Austin led the Broncos in receiving with 8 catches for 98 yards. Stenhouse caught seven passes for 80 yards and a score.
Paxton Terry collected a team-high 13 tackles while Max Ruppert tallied eight and Tydus Clay had seven, including 2 1/2 tackles for loss.
Koby Brandenburg had a big game for the HC defense, totaling six tackles while also intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble.
“Koby Brandenburg had a heck of a game, and he struggled all week. He probably had one of the worst week of practices that a guy could have, but he came out and did a good job (Saturday).”
Hastings College will have a long trek in front of it, as it hits the road to go to Jamestown, N.D., Saturday to play the University of Jamestown. Like Briar Cliff was going into Saturday, the Jimmies are searching for their first win of the season, but Harper said it’s the Broncos that need to go into the game hungry for a victory.
“I will never throw our players under the bus because they are working and they are doing what we ask of them off of the football field and in meetings and on the practice field. The coaches have to do a better job as well,” Harper said. “I will never blame a loss on the players; that’s unacceptable. But at the end of the we have to make those plays and take accountability... We’re going to fix this.
“At some point in time, Hastings College needs to be hungry. We need to be the hunter. We need to stop waiting for someone to make mistakes and we need to go out and set the tempo.”