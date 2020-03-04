SEWARD — Entering Tuesday night’s Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship, Hastings College and Concordia had split their two regular season meetings, and played about as even as opponents can.
The No. 2-rated Bulldogs and No. 4 Broncos each scored a combined 112 points in their first two meetings. On Tuesday they fell three points short of hitting that mark, but the game style was no different.
Concordia and Hastings were neck-and-neck for three quarters, but the Bulldogs, on their home floor, seized the moment, while the Broncos let it slip.
“i just think it’s a big game with a lot of emotion,” Hastings assistant coach Chelsey Morten said. “I think it did get to us a little bit.”
Concordia (31-2) capped an impressive run of four-straight GPAC championships with its 60-49 victory at Walz Arena. Afterward, it was announced the Bulldogs’ men’s team also won the tournament title. A roaring cheer ensued, and fans rushed the court.
“Tradition never graduates,” Concordia head coach Drew Olson said. “It’s not just this senior group, there have been so many players that have come through this program that have helped do that four years in a row.”
Concordia’s senior class finished their time playing at home with a 63-1 record.
On the opposite side of the bleachers, through the wall and in a hallway, Hastings (30-3) walked to its locker room banged up and in tears, having beaten Concordia just once in the last 11 tries.
The Broncos controlled much of the first half, enjoying the fast pace of play. But senior guard Shandra Farmer thought too many breaks in the action over the final 20 minutes prevented HC from getting into the flow it needed to.
“It was just kind of choppy,” Farmer said. “That’s not the style of game we like to play.
“We just weren’t in our normal groove on the defensive end and that kind of hurt us because then we can’t get in a groove offensively.”
The Broncos led 24-22 at the half. But Concordia, which ended the second quarter with an 8-3 run, began the third the exact same way.
Hastings, which finished its Feb. 12 game in Seward shooting at a 22 percent clip, hit just 30 percent from the field Tuesday night. The Broncos were 7-of-29 in the second half.
“Obviously, we struggled to shoot the ball a little bit. Sometimes pressure will do that to you,” Morten said. “I thought we were a little bit passive on open shots and passed them up for a crappier shot.”
Sophia Pankratz paced the offense with 16 points while Kaitlyn Schmit added 10, but Concordia boasted three players in double figures led by Philly Lammers’ 21.
One of the numbers that will haunt Hastings, which was playing in its first GPAC title game since 2010, is offensive rebounding.
The undersized Broncos grabbed 15 offensive boards — six more than the Bulldogs — and squeezed out only nine second chance points.
Despite surrendering 10 offensive boards over the final 20 minutes, Concordia benefitted greatly from the time two fell in its lap. They allowed the Bulldogs, which led by six at the time with 2:33 left, to burn more than a minute off the game clock. Eventually Mackenzie Koepke’s clean up began the Bulldogs’ 7-0 run to end the game.
Pankratz answered for Hastings multiple times with momentous shots. But the veteran Broncos played timid during crunch time.
“People weren’t taking open shots or we were kind of getting happy feet,” Farmer said. “Just indecisive, I feel like. it was just that second of hesitation that kind of throws you off and gets you out of your groove. That’s what Concordia’s defense did to us, so credit to them.”
Hastings led by as many as seven during the second quarter, but it never felt sustainable. Three turnovers late in the frame allowed Concordia to close to two points with Grace Barry’s lay in at the buzzer.
Pankratz opened the fourth with her third and final 3-pointer, and Schmit sunk a pair of free throws to put Hastings in front 43-41 with 9:09 left, but that was the last Bronco lead.
“I think we came out super aggressive, attacking them and kicking (out), and getting better looks from the inside out,” Morten said. “But I think slowly we got a little tired, got a little more passive, started to think a little bit more. I just think we got in our heads a little bit.”
Concordia wasn’t as aggressive defensively as the last time the teams met, but the Bulldogs’ active 2-3 zone caused issues, and put more emphasis on Hastings shooting well.
“You have to hit shots and be aggressive in it,” Morten said of the zone.
Regardless of Tuesday’s result, both teams will likely be seeded highly in their respective quadrants when the national bracket is released Wednesday.
“We can’t settle,” Farmer said. “We’ve set ourselves up to be in a good spot.”
“We’ll remember (Tuesday), but we’ll move on,” Morten added. “We’ll get ready to do things at the national tournament.”
If the first three matchups between Hastings and Concordia proves anything, it’s that the top-five foes bring out the best in each other.
“I think we do, for sure,” Farmer said with a smile. “We’re both so good defensively. We get into each other and make each other get creative... It’s always just a battle.”
“(Hastings) is probably the best defensive team we go against,” Olson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.