Survive and advance. Not long after the completion of the NCAA basketball tournament — with which the aforementioned saying is associated — the Hastings College men’s soccer team proved that it can be appropriately used on the soccer pitch.
In the quarter finals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, the Broncos did not play at their best. Some injured players had a lot to do with that, but third-seeded Hastings College never confidently put the Jimmies of Jamestown University away. The important thing, however, is that HC’s goals are still in tact, as they held on for a 2-1 victory to advance to the semifinals.
“That’s the beauty of tournament soccer — it doesn’t matter how you play as long as you win. And we won, so now we’re moving on and we’re awarded another day to play. That’s important for us, especially for the program,” said HC head coach Tim Bohnenkamp. “We’re injured; we have to get healthy. These games are playing hot and heavy, which is why we only played one sub; we just don’t have the depth right now. We should be getting a few players back...we played without a forward (Saturday) and it showed.”
Every team would like to advance in the tournament with a convincing performance, but the Broncos have very little doubt about their ability to raise their game to the next level Tuesday against Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa — which will be trip No. 1 of a hopeful two to the city as part of the Broncos’ revenge tour. Hastings lost just two matches this season to GPAC opponents; one of those was to Briar Cliff and the other was against Morningside. The two teams are the second- and first-ranked squads in the conference tournament. HC travel to Briar Cliff on Tuesday, when it’ll hope to avenge its loss to the Chargers and punch a ticket to Thursday’s GPAC title game, where they’d love to get another shot at the Mustangs, again in Sioux City.
“We definitely have a point to prove after the regular season,” said HC’s David Panter. “The expectation is redemption — we get Briar Cliff on Tuesday and we need to show them we’re better than them. Definitely a bit of redemption there and then hopefully Morningside in the final; two games where we can turn things around and redeem ourselves from the fall. (Saturday) was step one and it allows us to move on to the next one.”
Panter had a big say in the Broncos moving past Jamestown in the quarterfinals. He assisted with HC’s first goal and then scored the second, which proved to be crucial in the closing minutes.
With Hastings leading 1-0 in the 85th minute, the Broncos’ offense had become stagnant and was in need of a spark to give some cushion between HC and Jamestown. Gorka Martinez took the ball away from the Jimmies and sent a long pass down the right side to Panter. Panter carried the ball briefly before Jamestown goalkeeper Alex Hamer left his position to try to ambush Panter. But the Bronco fired a shot past Hamer and into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
“Gorka opened up perfectly and slotted me through. The first touch inside really helped me, and the goalie left the post open and it was good to finally get one on the scoresheet,” Panter said. “It was a lovely play. We work on that in training. It was nice to see that on the field.”
That two-goal advantage proved necessary for a Broncos’ win just three minutes later. Jamestown, which had been playing with only 10 players since the 73rd minute, drew a foul just outside of the 18-yard box, resulting in a free kick. Diego Valle cut the HC lead in half with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left on the clock. Unfortunately for the Jimmies, they lost another player just before the free kick when he was issued a red card.
Leading 2-1 and outnumbering the Jimmies 11-9 on the field, the Broncos were able to keep Jamestown at bay for the final 2 1/2 minutes, allowing them to move on to the semifinals.
“(The energy) actually dropped (after Panter’s goal), which was a bit disappointing. Everyone thought the game was over at that point, and then they scored a goal with about two minutes remaining,” the HC head coach said. “That was a bit frustrating. That’s why your going to see a few — mine included — disappointing faces, because we didn’t play the 90.”
Hastings’ first goal of the match came in the 39th minute, when Panter crossed the ball into the perfect spot in the box for Tyler Mase to head the ball into the left side of the goal.
The Broncos racked up 17 shot attempts, but being without the team’s leading goal scorer in Lukas Goetz proved to make finishing opportunities more difficult.
“That’s the story of the season; we create opportunities, but we have to finish them,” Bohnenkamp said. “We’re getting our chances, we just have to be sure to put them away.”
The first time Hastings played Briar Cliff this season, it fell 3-0 on the home turf of Lloyd Wilson Field. The Broncos are hoping to return the favor and end the Chargers’ tournament run on their home field.
“They beat us in the fall...and now we have a chance to play them. We have to make sure we go in with positive energy and a positive attitude. And they’re a good team, so we have to show up and do our job as well,” Bohnenkamp said.