All that Kansas Wesleyan provided Hastings College with through nine innings Tuesday night still wasn’t enough for the Broncos to win a ball game.
The Coyotes (23-10, 15-4 KCAC) handed the home team its ninth loss in 10 games, overcoming six errors in the process to head back to Salina, Kan., on the back of a 5-3 win at breezy Duncan Field.
Hastings College (6-19, 4-8 GPAC) benefitted from the first two KWU mishaps, scoring a pair of two-out runs in the first inning. But the four other Coyote miscues produced zilch for a program desperate for palpable victory.
The Broncos, riding a road split with conference foe Mount Marty that came via a complete game, 1-0 shutout pitched by Gates Johnson, displayed a sparse amount of the same energy, according to head coach Steve Spongberg.
HC suffered from some unlucky circumstances, but more notably failed to take what was given by the opponent.
Take, for example, the sixth-inning line drive by Keaton Hoeke, which was sure to scoot through the middle of the diamond and score the tying run before it deflected off of the leg of Coyote starter Tyler Triano, who recovered and threw Hoeke out at first to end the inning.
Kasey Ohnoutka was stranded on third and Tim Fitzgerald first.
A bad break.
“Sometimes you can start to feel sorry for yourself because you don’t get a break,” said Spongberg, the Broncos’ seventh-year head coach. “But you’ve got to make your own breaks, too, by doing the small things correctly and preparing yourself to succeed.”
Then, aside from the Broncos’ other offensive shortcomings, analyze the routine play that almost surely would have prevented Kansas Wesleyan from tripling its lead in the eighth.
Following a 3-2-4 double play with the bases loaded, a tapper up the first base bag trickled past Hastings reliever Jackson Grote, who, like the hitter Sisipako Vehikite, was expecting it to spin foul. Instead, it turned into an RBI single. A bases-loaded walk issued to the next Coyote tacked on the final run of the game.
“You have to follow up great plays with the routine ones,” Spongberg said. “I thought the double play was well-played by our first baseman and then they hit a little chopper and we didn’t make the play.
“It’s the same thing, on the mound or at the plate. In this game, you’ve got to follow up good plays with solid plays. That’s kind of what we’ve lacked. We’ve got that inconsistency where we might make a great play, but we might not make a routine play to finish out the inning.”
Kansas Wesleyan botched two plays in the first — an errant pickoff attempt and a throwing error by the short stop — which allowed Race Traynor and Tino Zach to come around on consecutive hits by Julio Sanchez and Ohnoutka.
The Broncos surrendered the lead in the next half inning when three walks, two singles, and a two-out, two-RBI double by William Dryburgh put the Coyotes on top for good.
“That’s when we need a shut down inning,” Spongberg said. “You need a guy to go out there and get a shut down inning and we didn’t. We gave them opportunities and consequently they score three runs and you’re talking in the third inning there so you’re hoping we score some more runs but you never know whether that’s going to happen or not.”
Against Triano, it didn’t. The Coyote, who filed his second complete game victory against Hastings this season, struck out five, issued no walks and survived his shaky defense and 10 hits by the Bronco offense.
HC chipped one run off the deficit in the ninth when Hoeke scored on a wild pitch, but a strikeout and fly out ended the game.
“We’ve unfortunately run into (Triano) both times,” Spongberg said.
Hastings’ starter Trey Rezac, who took the loss, settled in after the initial Coyote rally. Spongberg was pleased with his seven-plus innings, six strikeouts and only four hits. Rezac did walk six, however.
“He struggled for a few weeks and was a one-pitch pitcher, so I was glad that he went out and really performed well,” Spongberg said. “He changed speeds a bit on them; he’s not an overpowering pitcher. But I thought he did a nice job and held us in it. He gave us an opportunity to win the ball game.”
The bottom line is, Hastings needs to learn to win. The Broncos have four chances at that with Morningside coming to town for a weekend set.
“That’s just kind of what it is. We certainly haven’t done that on a consistent basis and I know it’s been disappointing, especially on my part,” Spongberg said. “I feel frustrated and I feel like I have to do a better job as a coach.
“It’s tougher each time (you lose). We need to have some success. That’s why I felt like tonight was an important game for us if we could find a way to win and get the ball rolling into the weekend.”
KWU..............030 000 020 — 5 8 6
HC................200 000 000 — 3 10 1
W — Tyler Triano. L — Trey Rezac.
2B — HC, Ohnoutka 2. KW, Dryburgh.
3B — KW, Bishop.