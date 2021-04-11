Strong winds weren’t the only thing pushing the Hastings College Bronco baseball team during its twinbill matchup with Morningside at Duncan Field Sunday, but they sure didn’t hurt the team’s offense any.
After sweeping the Mustangs on Saturday, the Broncos clubbed 19 hits over two games to earn a split on Sunday, winning the first game 9-1 before dropping the nightcap 16-7.
Fanned by a jet stream fueled by 34-plus mph winds, the Broncos knocked out five extra-base hits on the day, including a two-run home run in the second game by junior left fielder Keaton Hoeke. His towering no-doubter carried well over the left field wall and was one of two bombs that left the park; the other by Morningside junior catcher Braden Smutz cleared the 408-foot sign in straight away center field. Several other well-struck hits also pushed the limits of Duncan’s spacious confines.
Junior pitcher Devin Wagoner allowed just one hit in 4 2/3 innings to record the win for the Broncos in the opener. Though wild at times, the right-hander did punch out eight opposite five walks before passing the baton to relievers sophomore Jackson Grote and freshman Lane Harris to finish the job.
Junior second baseman Camden Brichacek and junior shortstop Kasey Ohnoutka led the Bronco hit parade with three hits apiece, with Ohnoutka driving in three runs and Brichacek two.
The Mustangs managed to take some of the wind out of the Broncos’ hit parade in the second game, knocking out 19 hits in a 16-7 win. Morningside collected two doubles, four triples, and a home run off six Bronco pitchers in the route.
Even so, HC’s weekend work was perceived as a push in the right direction by head coach Steve Spongberg.
“I think we had a good weekend when you look at it in totality,” he said. “I think we have something to build on now.
“We hit the ball really well and of course the wind helped some, but we just didn’t pitch very well in the second game. But to take three out of the four games from them when they came in 8-4 in conference and we were 5-8 is moving in the right direction.”
Spongberg said that while a conference title is no longer in the cards, he still thinks the Broncos could advance far in conference tournament play, provided the team can continue to play well enough going forward to make the tournament.
Hastings wraps up conference play with a doubleheader against Northwestern College at Duncan Field May 1. The Broncos will look to stay on track when they travel to Sioux Center, Iowa, for a crucial doubleheader matchup against Dordt University on April 17.
Game One
MC (17-22, 9-7).......000 010 0 — 1
HC (9-20, 7-9).............200 160 — 9
W: Devin Wagoner. L: Wade Canaday
2B: M, Brancato, Canaday; H, Brichacek, Ohnoutka
Game two
MC....................031 005 313 — 16
HC.......................100 000 510 — 7
W: Billy Mount. L: Gates Johnson
2B: M, Canaday, Davidson; H, McMullen
3B: M, Davidson, Hope, Pierce 2
HR: M, Smutz; H, Brichacek