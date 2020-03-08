The Hastings College baseball team went into the weekend winning two of 11 games in the young spring season. So when the Broncos won both of Saturday’s contests against a tough Mayville State squad, they were anxious for the chance to win their first series of the year by winning one of two games on Sunday.
Unfortunately for HC, the Broncos suffered a defeat in extra innings in the opener before familiar ghosts haunted the offense in the nightcap. Hastings College lost 3-2 and 5-2 on Sunday to split the series in the Broncos’ first action in front of the home crowd.
“I think playing at home is something we always look forward to; we had some great weather. But, obviously, (Sunday) was disappointing after winning the first two games and talking to our kids about trying to win the series by winning the third game and then maybe having an opportunity to sweep the series, but they played better than we did,” said HC head coach Steve Spongberg. “We had some opportunities to put the ball in play or get a big hit. That was kind of the story of (Sunday).”
The Broncos gave up an average of just over three runs per game in the series, their lowest of the season. In each of the four bouts, every HC starter went at least 5 2/3 innings and gave up just 10 earned runs in in 26 innings of work.
Chad Uhing had the best outing of the weekend for Hastings, tossing a complete game shutout in Saturday’s nightcap. Uhing didn’t walk a batter and struck out six and allowed just two hits. He needed just 81 pitches to get through all seven innings.
Fellow starter Grant Svec turned in another solid outing in Saturday’s opener, allowing just two runs through six innings. But he ran into some trouble in the seventh, as the Comets tacked on three runs to cut the lead to 6-5. But Zach Fritton took over on the mound and retired both batters he faced to earn the save.
“I thought (Saturday) we pitched very well. I thought Grant Svec threw a really good game and kind of got a few pitches up late, so we brought Josh Merithew in and he closed the deal,” Spongberg said. In the second game, Chad Uhing pitched probably the best game we’ve had thrown this year.”
Devin Wagoner turned in an impressive performance on the hill Sunday. The Sutton native toed the rubber and delivered five innings of shut out ball. Mayville State only got to him in the sixth inning, when two batters that were hit by pitches eventually scored on a pair of base hits. The two runs were the only ones Wagoner gave up in his seven innings of work, but they did tie the game.
“I thought Devin Wagoner threw well, was on top of the ball,” the HC coach said.
Knotted at 2-2, HC’s Josh Merithew took the mound for the Broncos in the eighth inning. After allowing a one-out single, Merithew struck out the next batter only to give up a double in the ensuing at bat. The ball was lifted into the stiff winds blowing through Duncan Field and pushed it over left fielder Grant Thomas’ head, allowing the go-ahead run to score from first.
Mayville State’s Quinton Bidon, who hit the double in the eighth inning, took the mound in the bottom half of the frame and sat the Broncos down in order.
In the series finale, Hastings College scored in each of the first two innings, and RBIs from Race Traynor and Camden Brichacek, but that was all the Broncos managed. HC still out-hit the Comets in the game, but it stranded 10 runners on base, failing to come up with the big hit.
“We think we have five or six guys that we think can really hit throughout the order... I think they’re capable of doing it, but we have to go out and do it. I didn’t think anybody they threw in the second game (Sunday) should have held us to two runs,” Spongberg said.
Mayville State boasts the best ERA in its conference — the North Star Athletic Association — and with the exception of the the six runs in the opener, the Comets kept the Broncos relatively quiet.
In the 6-5 win, Hastings tallied 11 hits. In the final three games of the series, the Broncos scored just seven runs and went 16-for-78 at the plate, for a .205 average.
“We played pretty good defense, but offensively we just struggled to score some runs. It’s kind of been that way throughout the year,” Spongberg said.
One player the Comets could not slow down in the first three games was Tino Zach. In those three games, Zach was 6-for-9 with three triples, two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs. Even after going 0-for-4 in the finale, Zach still finished with a .462 average for the series, bumping his season average up to .297.
“He did a great job for us,” Spongberg said of Zach. “Tino is a guy that we brought in here and thought that’s the kind of guy he could be. He could get big hits in key situations. (Saturday), he was fabulous. He hit the ball all over the park and showed good power. When he hits the ball the other way, he’s really good.”
Hastings College is now 4-11 on the season and will open conference play against Northwestern on Friday and Concordia — which is receiving votes in the top 25 poll — on Sunday. Both matchups are doubleheaders and both are on the road.
Spongberg feels good about the way his pitching staff has performed thus far this season. He said if the Broncos can get healthy and start creating some offense, they can be a tough team in the conference.
“If we can get healthy, that’s going to give us some depth at our pitching staff, and that’ll put us in position to use some of the other guys out of the bullpen and we won’t have to be quite as young as we are now with the injuries,” Spongberg said.
Game 1
MVS..................000 101 3 — 5 6 1
HC.....................003 012 X — 6 5 0
W — Grant Svec. L — Joshua Rodriguez. S — Zach Fritton.
2B — M, Skyler Forst, Michael Thiesen, Marcus Wohl; HC, Grant Thomas.
3B — H, Tino Zach.
Game 2
MVS.................000 000 0 — 0 2 1
HC..................000 003 0 — 3 11 2
W — Chad Uhing. L — Kenneth Stewart.
2B — HC, Kasey Ohnoutka, Jayden Stack, Tino Zach.
3B — HC, Zach.
Game 3
MVS….........…000 002 01 — 3 5 0
HC……........…010 100 00 — 2 3 2
W — Preston Edinger. L — Devin Wagoner. S — Quinton Bidon.
2B — M, Bidon (2); HC, Tino Zach.
3B — HC, Zach.
Game 4
MVS....................020 002 1 — 5 6 0
HC.......................110 000 0 — 2 8 0
W — Preston Edinger. L — Tyler Hobbs. S — Quinton Bidon.
B — M, Skyler Forst, Michael Theisen.
