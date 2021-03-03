Hastings College pitching staff took yet another walk on the wild side in its home field opener against York.
But unlike in its previous five games, where it managed to board a combined nine runs, the Broncos came out swinging and found those evasive timely hits to score an 11-5 win over the 3-9 Panthers Wednesday at Duncan Field.
Continuing its trend of issuing free passes, Bronco starting pitcher junior Devin Wagoner issued nine walks but still managed to keep the game in check with two timely double plays turned behind him and some clutch hitting from senior Ryder Ghidotti.
The right-hander flirted with disaster more than once in the game, but some steady hands on defense enabled him to pitch into the seventh inning before giving way to the bullpen.
For the Broncos, just getting to play ball outdoors was a joy to behold, having endured indoor practices for about a month. And while the team stumbled out of the box with six straight road losses, head coach Steve Spongberg was pretty sure his team was too good to go on losing forever.
“We’ve had bits and pieces where we’ve shown some signs that we could be a decent baseball team,” the eighth year Bronco coach said. “But you’ve got to put it all together. I thought tonight was probably our best defensive game of the year. We made some nice plays in the outfield and our infield turned two or three key double plays for us, which got us out of some jams.
“We’ve got to pitch better. We still walked too many and hit too many and those numbers have to come down. It’s something we’ve struggled with that has been a big factor.”
Spongberg was especially glad to see his offense come to life after seeing it blanked by Ottawa University in two of its recent losses on the road.
“We had 12 hits and scored two runs in Ottawa, so we did not get any key hits in that game (a 9-2 loss on Feb. 28),” he said. “(Wednesday night) we had the bases loaded and Ryder Ghidotti drove the ball in the gap and they misplayed it and he scored, so it was a four-run play for us.
“We put ourselves in position to do that by getting people on base, whether that be on walks, or that they helped us a little bit defensively by making some errors. We finally stepped up and got some key hits, but we have to cut down on our number of strikeouts that we have on our offensive side too.”
It wasn’t the perfect win, but there were enough positives in the mix to make it a satisfying outing for the team, he said. Playing at home — with snow lining the outfield wall from center to right field — never felt better.
“It’s certainly not an excuse, but it’s been a factor for us not being outside much,” he said. “We finally got out here last week on Thursday, then went down and played Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (at Ottawa) and again on Monday and Tuesday. It’s nice to play at home, so you’re not having to travel all the time.
“We’ve got a lot of work still to do, but we’re certainly very happy to win our first game.”
For Ghidotti, who had logged just two hits on the season, his four-hit performance was a real shot in the arm. His bases-clearing opposite field triple to right field capped a five-run third inning that opened a 5-0 lead the Broncos would never relinquish.
“He threw me two fastballs outside, so I knew he was going to try to break off something,” Ghidotti said. “He just hung it up and I trusted my swing and she fell. It felt good.”
After six losses, reaching the winner’s circle in this one felt good, he said. That the team did several things well made it all the sweeter.
“We needed to get one rolling,” he said. “That one was huge. It feels good to get a win and be back outside again.
“It was a great team win all around. I thought Devin Wagoner went out on the mound and gave us every opportunity to win that game. And I thought our defense was great and that our bullpen did a pretty good job coming in. Offensively, I thought we swung the bats very well.”