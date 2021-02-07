Five Tribland football athletes were selected to the 2021 Shrine Bowl, an honor reserved for the state's top players.
Taking the field in the annual game this year will be Adams Central's Tyler Slechta and Slade Smith, Hastings High's Carson Shoemaker, Sutton's Joseph Hinrichs, and Doniphan-Trumbull's Ayden King.
Shoemaker led the Tigers' talented receiving corps and helped take HHS to the semifinals for the first time since 2000.
Slechta and Smith were both key members of the Patriots' defense, which led Adams Central to the state championship game. Slechta was one of the top defensive backs in the area and Smith was an elite linebacker.
Hinrichs was another dominant defensive force, leading the Mustangs' linebacking unit and helping Sutton finish 7-2 in the quarterfinals of the Class C-2 playoffs.
King was one of the Cardinals' top offensive productions this season, leading the team at receiver. He also made strong contributions at linebacker for D-T
All five players will compete for the South Team. This year's game will be on June 5 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.