After dominating the third quarter against Class C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic, No. 9 Adams Central looked like it was on its way to handing the Crusaders their first loss of the season Saturday at Patriot Gymnasium.
And then the fourth quarter began.
Adams Central saw its nine-point advantage quickly disappear, as the Crusaders scored the first 12 points of the fourth. GICC held on for a 50-45 victory to remain unbeaten (14-0), while the Patriots dropped to 10-6.
“We talked about it after the game, that we played three quarters of a complete game, and then that fourth quarter kind of hurt us,” said AC head coach Evan Smith. “They switched defenses on us and junked Libby (Trausch), which caused a little confusion for some of our girls. But a lot of it was just careless, soft passes that really turned the tide when they got some turnovers and were able to convert on the other end.”
The Patriots outscored GICC 14-4 in the third quarter and turned a one-point deficit into a 40-31 lead heading into the fourth. AC seemed to be in good position after controlling the third period.
“(In the third quarter), we were confident with our passes and we had some kids hit some big shots; finding the open girl and making the extra pass was a big part of it,” Smith said. “It was a combination of playing hard defensively and creating some offense.”
AC turned the ball over on seven of their first eight possessions; meanwhile, the Crusaders went 4-for-5 from the field during that stretch, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and converting an old fashioned three-point play. GICC’s 12-0 run quickly gave it a 42-40 lead in the first 2 minutes, 21 seconds of the period.
The fourth-quarter collapse was reminiscent of the way the game ended against Northwest. Again, the Patriots held a lead late in the third period only to see the Vikings go on a big run for a 45-37 win.
On Saturday, however, Adams Central still had a chance at upsetting the Crusaders, even after GICC’s 12-0 run.
Caitlyn Scott ended the drought for the Patriots, hitting a 3-pointer at the 4:47 mark of the fourth. Jessica Babcock then tacked on two more points the next possession to give AC a 45-43 lead over the Crusaders.
But Rylie Rice, who the Patriots had kept scoreless in the second and third quarters, splashed a trey to give GICC a one-point lead.
Adams Central went 0-for-6 from the field during the final 3:38 of the game while Grand Island Central Catholic made four free throws to build the lead and hold on for a 50-45 win.
“A lot of really good things. We were happy with the way we played, minus a three minute stretch there in the fourth,” Smith said.
Alyssa Wilson led the Crusaders with 15 points after hitting five 3-pointers, and Alexis Mudloff hauled in a team-high eight rebounds.
Babcock poured in a game-high 17 points, while Libby Trausch chipped in with 12. Trausch and Rachel Goodon each grabbed eight boards to lead the Patriots.
Though AC was disappointed to lose the lead the way it did and miss out on upsetting the top-ranked team in the class,
Smith said there were plenty of positives to take away from the game.
The Patriots will need to continue building off of those as they get ready for a tough conference tournament, followed by a game against C-1 No. 7 St. Cecilia.
“(GICC) is No. 1 in the state for a reason; they’re a good basketball team. We feel like we’re right there. We’ve had a lot of tough games and a lot of our losses have been against rated opponents,” Smith said. “Just building off some of those mistakes and making sure we’re fixing those and not redoing them every game. We have a lot of stuff build off of, a lot of positivity after the game in the locker room.”
GICC..................13 14 4 19 — 50
Adams Central.....14 12 14 5 — 45
GICC (50)
Reagan Gellatly 0-1 1-2 1, Amanda Kulp 0-1 0-0 0, Alexis Mudloff 2-5 2-6 6, Chloe Cloud 2-5 5-7 11, Jenna Heidelk 0-2 2-4 2, Rylie Rice 2-8 3-4 8, Grace Herbek 3-6 0-0 7, Alyssa Wilson 5-13 0-0 15, Carolyn Maser 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 13-23 50.
AC (45)
Jessica Babcock 6-13 3-5 17, Libby Trausch 5-12 1-2 12, Rachel Goodon 3-3 0-5 6, Caitlyn Scott 1-4 0-0 3, Cami Wellensiek 1-5 0-0 2, Kylie Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0, Brianna Stroh 0-2 0-2 0, Lauryn Scott 2-3 0-0 5, Kadi Kimberly 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 4-14 45.
Three-point field goals — GICC 7-26 (Gellatly 0-1, Mudloff 0-1, Heidelk 0-1, Rice 1-7, Herbek 1-3, Wilson 5-13); AC 5-16 (Babcock 2-3, Trausch 1-4, C. Scott 1-3, L. Scott 1-2, Kimberly 0-4). Rebounds — GICC 29 (Mudloff 8); AC 38 (Trausch, Goodon 8). Turnovers — GICC 15, AC 22.