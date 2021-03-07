Sunday's series finale with Mayville State University was a pitcher's duel, with the exception of one explosive inning. And after dropping the first two games of to the Comets, the Broncos avoided the sweep with a 6-5 victory.
The win was the second of the season for HC, and Broncos' head coach Steve Spongberg said it was a big game to take and end the weekend on a high note.
"I think our kids showed as much character as I've seen; not just from our team, but a lot of the teams that I've coached," Spongberg said. "(Saturday) was not a good day...It became very frustrating for myself as a coach and for our players. We talked about having to hang together because we haven't got off to the start we would have like to, and I think we did that."
Both teams did the bulk of their damage in the fourth inning, combining for 10 runs and eight hits in the frame. Hastings and Mayville both tallied just eight hits and 1 run in the other eight innings.
The Comets went up 3-0 when Adam Sendon cleared the bases with a double before Mayville tacked on two more runs on back-to-back hits. The momentum in the game seemed to have shifted completely to the visitor's dugout, as the Comets took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the inning.
But Broncos chipped away at the lead, tying the game at 5-apiece. Tyler Kissler and Camden Brichacek both recorded RBI singles, while Tim Fitzgerald drove in a run with a double and Keaton Hoeke blasted an RBI triple. But it was an error by Mayville State's Payton DeLuca that allowed the tying run to score.
"We fell behind 5-0 (Sunday) and it would have been real easy for us to go the other way, but our kids hung in there and showed a lot of character," the HC coach said.
Before the inning, HC starter Josh Merithew had been dealing on the mound. In his first three innings of work, Merithew held the Comets hitless and struck out seven batters.
Merithew came back after the fourth inning and tossed two more scoreless frames, finishing the day with six innings pitched and 10 strikeouts.
"He started getting the ball up, and when he does that he gets into trouble. But I thought he started to refocus, even in that (fifth) inning, and got some key outs," Spongberg said. "I thought he came out and threw the best inning he's thrown in his last inning.
"Josh did a nice job for us. He threw a ton of strike ones... I was happy with the way he came back and produced as the game went on."
The game remained tied at 5-5 until the eighth inning. Hastings appeared to have squandered a golden opportunity, turning runners on first and second with no outs into a runner at second with two outs, thanks to a pickoff at second and a groundout.
Ryder Ghidotti salvaged the scoring chance with an RBI single, scoring Brichacek from second and giving HC a 6-5 lead.
Tyler Hobbs threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, while Jackson Grote took the mound with the tying run on second and just one out in the ninth, retiring the only two batters he faced. Spongberg was happy to see the bullpen come up big in the win after having a rough outing Saturday.
Hastings College dropped the first two games 6-3 and 5-0 on Saturday. The Broncos were leading the Comets in the sixth inning of the series opener, just six outs from victory. But after shutting out Mayville for five innings, the visitors scored three in the sixth to tie the game and three in the seventh to take the victory.
HC again poured all of its runs in one inning in Saturday's series opener. In the third, when Brichacek drove in two runs on a double and Tino Zach added a sacrifice fly.
The win sends the Broncos into their two game road trip with a little momentum. HC will travel to York College on Wednesday and will then play Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kan., on March 16. Hastings will be back at home March 20 with a four game series against conference opponent University of Jamestown.
Hastings beat York 11-5 last Wednesday and will be looking to sweep the season series with the Panthers while building momentum for the Great Plains Athletic Conference portion of the schedule.
"We have to build on what we did (Sunday). The kids showed a little moxie and decided they weren't going to give in to anything. They have to come out with that same attitude," Spongberg said. "We have to be a team unified. We've had some issues and that's something we've addressed. We have to be closer as a group and we have to get behind each guy, whether they've been successful or not... We got started (Sunday) and built some character, but hopefully we can build on that."
Game one
Mayville State.....000 003 3 — 6 7 1
Hastings.............003 000 0 — 3 9 0
W — Trevor Schreiner. L — Race Traynor.
2B — M, McCorrister, Theisen; H, Brichacek.
3B — M, DeLuca, Garpestad.
Game two
Mayville State.....021 000 2 — 5 5 1
Hastings............000 000 0 — 0 6 0
W — Joshua Rodriguez. L — Trey Rezac.
2B — H, Fitzgerald, Hoeke.
Game three
Mayville State.....000 500 000 — 5 7 2
Hastings............000 500 01x — 6 11 0
W — Tyler Hobbs. L — Preston Edinger. S — Jackson Grote.
2B — Fitzgerald, McMullen, Brichacek, Senden, DeLuca, Wood, Garpestad.
3B — Hoeke.