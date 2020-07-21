SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Great Plains Athletic Conference’s Council of Presidents on Tuesday announced its intention to move forward with fall sports for 2020, the league said in a press release.
As of Monday, the fall athletic schedules posted on Hastings College’s website mostly consisted of GPAC-only contests. There were two non-conference games listed on each the men’s and women’s soccer.
The release follows one published June 9, in which the GPAC pushed back its start date for member schools’ first fall practices to begin no earlier than Aug. 15. The first scheduled date for competition may be no sooner than Sept. 5. Football competition will start no earlier than Saturday, September 12.
The remainder of the release read as follows:
The health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and communities in the GPAC is our top priority,” the release said. “The GPAC is taking all necessary actions to help our campuses and communities address this public health crisis. We remain committed to providing a positive and safe experience for our GPAC student-athletes.”
The GPAC will continue to closely monitor and adjust as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in GPAC athletics.
The GPAC Return to Play task force has been working to create policy and best practices for screening and monitoring the virus for our member schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force is comprised of individuals from member institutions of the league, and reports to the GPAC COP. Information will be forthcoming from the task force in early August.
”Today’s statement shows our intentions to move forward as a league and have intercollegiate athletics this fall,” said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. “The GPAC will continue to closely monitor the everchanging landscape of COVID-19 as it relates to athletics at our member campuses this upcoming fall.”