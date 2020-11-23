After 15 years of being on the Broncos’ sideline, Tony Harper will part ways with the Hastings College football program.
Harper spent five years as HC’s defensive coordinator and the last 10 seasons as the team’s head coach. During that time, he compiled a record of 44-58, with 34 of those losses coming over the last five years.
While he admits he wishes he could have done more, Harper has enjoyed getting to coach the players he led during his time at HC.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be here as long as I have and to be associated with a tradition-rich program and being able to see all these guys come through the doors and walk across the stage in four or five years with their degree,” Harper said. “Just getting to know them and see them, that’s what made it worth it all. I wish I could have done more, but I’ll have fond memories of this place.”
The 2020 season was undoubtedly a unique one. Going from uncertainty if the season would even happen to adopting new health measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 and rescheduling games due to the pandemic, Harper referring to this year as a roller coaster may be a big understatement.
“It was all over in regards to testing and tracing and all of that. I was very proud of the way the guys handled it though,” he said. “We didn’t have the same starting group after the Doane game, but the guys did a great job of taking care of themselves.”
Harper had three seasons with a record of 6-4, which was his best while at the helm. All 58 of his losses as head coach came in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, which has the top program in the country in Morningside as well as powerhouse Northwestern College and new national power Dordt University.
Prior to being named head coach, Harper spent five seasons as defensive coordinator for the Broncos. He previously served as head football coach at Dakota Wesleyan from 2002 to 2004, where he posted a 9-23 record.
“Coach Harper’s leadership taught many about passion, commitment, discipline and a positive professional attitude,” said HC Athletic Director B.J. Pumroy in the college’s press release. “Ultimately, this decision comes down to success on the field. Hastings College is proud of our Bronco football program but the team is not achieving the level of success on the field that is expected given the resources available. I greatly appreciate the efforts coach Harper made as a leader for the Broncos, and we wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”
As for Harper, he said he appreciates the support he received from the Hastings community.
“I met a lot of great people at Hastings College, a lot of great people in the Hastings community. I’m going to miss them, but that’s part of the deal,” he said. “I raised two kids here, and I’m very proud of everything in that regard. Being welcomed to the community like that, that was a big deal.
“It’s a great place to be... I wish the program and the players nothing but success.”