ATCHISON, Kan. — An unusual matchup pitted the Hastings College football team with a rare spring performance against a Benedictine College squad that was hoping for an impressive outing that would result in a playoff selection.
The matchup also featured a pair of head coaches making their debut at the helm for their respective teams — Matt Franzen for the Broncos and Joel Osborn for the Ravens, who are ranked 18th in the country.
Unfortunately for Franzen and the Broncos, Saturday’s contest was all Ravens, as they cruised to a 48-0 shutout win over Hastings College. And unfortunately for Benedictine, however, they were not one of the 16 teams selected for the NAIA playoffs.
Thanks to a pair of turnovers, Hastings College found itself down 17-0 before its offense even touched the ball. The Ravens tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter before putting the game away in the third with 17 more points.
Benedictine’s Garrett Kettle tossed five touchdown passes in the game, throwing for 285 yards and rushing for 40 more, which tied for the team lead. His favorite target was Tre Adger, who hauled in nine passes for 215 yards and three scores.
John Zamora got the start under center and threw for 65 yards on seven completed passes. Tyree Nesmith rushed for a team-high 21 yards while Brett Simonsen carried the ball six times for 14 yards. Lane Heikkinen led the Broncos with 23 receiving yards on two catches.
Brenton Bell led Hastings with 11 tackles while Carlo Terrell tallied 10. Tyler Pawloski, who had six stops, had the Broncos’ only takeaway, intercepting a screen pass.
The Broncos end the season 2-8 on the year, dating back to the fall, having lost their last four games of the season. HC was shut out in its last three contests.