WAVERLY — High school wrestling’s postseason started early this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a change in format to the state qualification process.
This year, wrestlers had to first qualify for the district tournament by placing in the top four of their weight class in the subdistrict tournament. The subdistrict tournaments had fewer teams than typical district tournaments, in an attempt to keep the number of fans and wrestlers at a total that would still make social distancing possible. In a few rare instances, the fewer teams caused some wrestlers to qualify for the district tournament without even wrestling a match.
“It was a little different; especially those guys that had less than four people in the bracket and already qualified,” said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. “It was kind of difficult getting them motivated for this tournament, but we talked and had the understanding that doing well at this tournament sets you up well for next week and gives you a better chance at qualifying for the state tournament.”
Nonetheless, the Hastings wrestling team made the trip to Waverly to advance as many kids as possible from the Class B1-B tournament on Friday, and they did exactly that. The defending state champions qualified all 14 wrestlers for next week’s district tournament.
“We had a lot of guys wrestle really well,” Laux said. “Those middle rounds as a team went really well — the semifinals and even the wrestleback rounds...I was really proud with how we wrestled.
“Step one is done; we got everybody to the district tournament. Now we just have to go from here.”
Hastings left Waverly with six subdistrict champions and two more that finished in second.
Cameron Brumbaugh (106 pounds) and Hunter Anderson (113) got the finals round started with a pair of pins, each happening almost simultaneously. Jett Samuelson (152) and Blake Davis (220) both also recorded pins in their finals matches.
Elijah Johnson had the Tigers’ most exciting championship match. In the 126-pound finals, Johnson defeated Waverly’s Garrett Rine when took a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the match. He was able to maintain control through the final seconds to earn gold.
Landon Weidner dominated the 145-pound bracket. He had just two matches, but he recorded a tech fall in boht of them, winning 17-2 in the semis and then 17-1 over Columbus Lakeview’s Hayden Johnston in the championship match.
Jackson Phelps (170) and Markus Miller both advanced to the finals but came away with silver medals. Drake Anderson (132), Blake Kile (138), and Brayden Lockling (160) all finished third, while Conner Wademan (195), Jacob Lopez (195), and Blaine Hamik (285) each placed fourth.
The Tigers will now take all 14 wrestlers into the district finals at Nebraska City on Saturday. Laux said this team is ready to make some noise at the state tournament, with a very different lineup than the one that won a state championship a year ago.
“They’re their own individual team, and if you ask them, we’re going to be very successful,” the HHS coach said. “We have high goals and I think we do a pretty good job of keeping each other accountable. These next few weeks will hopefully be fun ones.”