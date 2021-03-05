LINCOLN — Although just a freshman, St. Cecilia’s Tatum Krikac is proving the bright lights don’t scare her.
Krikac hit a game-changing 3-pointer in Friday’s Class C-1 semifinals that aided the Hawkettes in downing Centennial Conference foe Lincoln Lutheran 29-25 and advanced them to Saturday’s title game.
It hasn’t been unlike her performance in a different state tournament in October.
“Tatum came up big today,” said junior Bailey Kissinger. “She’s having a great tournament and for state softball she actually had a great tournament, too, so that was kind of ironic.
“That was a big 3 by her to give us some momentum.”
Krikac lifted a slumping offense with her make from beyond the arc and sent the second-seeded Hawkettes into the locker room with confidence.
The rest — which was a hard-fought, grind-it-out, traditional St. Cecilia-style win — is history.
Kirkac’s triple put a bandaid on the slow bleed of Lincoln Lutheran’s offense. It capped a 6-1 Hawkette run to end the first half and changed the landscape of the semifinal.
“Absolutely a game-changer,” said Lincoln Lutheran head coach Wade Coulter. “It was off of a free-throw rebound and it’s one of those where you should have had the last shot up by six and instead you’re up by three at halftime, which doesn’t sound like much but in a low-scoring Centennial Conference slugfest; it’s one possession, one rebound, one deflection, one offensive foul — all that stuff.”
Lutheran recovered the three points with an and-one by Katelynn Oxley right out of the break, but didn’t record another field goal for over eight minutes.
Kissinger, who scored 26 points in the Hawkettes’ quarterfinal win, poured in six of her game-high 12 in the third quarter Friday before adding four in the fourth, including the final two free throws, to seal the win.
Foul trouble restricted Kissinger’s court time in the first half. The junior was ticked for two fouls in the first three minutes and her absence hurt the Hawkettes.
“That wasn’t very good,” Kissinger said with a laugh.
St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt said “surviving” the first quarter without his point guard was a hefty task.
The Warriors (20-3) exploited gaps in the Hawkette defense for their first nine points. Berndt said the fix was closing up shop.
“It was shorten your closeouts, make sure our posts are helpers down low,” Berndt said. “That game was pretty physical; officials let the bigs play and we’ve kind of been used to playing that around home. When you have Katharine (Hamburger) and Addie (Kirkegaard), that might be advantage us, but Lutheran had bigs, too.”
Kirkegaard pulled down 10 boards, which more than made up for her not marking the scoresheet.
Shanae Bergt put Lutheran on the board and up 5-2. Abby Wachal made it 9-4 with two buckets to end the first.
A 6-0 Lutheran run after a 3-pointer by Shaye Butler put the Warriors up by eight — their largest lead of the day.
Halftime, wooed in by Krikac’s 3-pointer, changed the tide.
“We all were ready to play, but it just wasn’t going our way in the first half,” Kissinger said. “We had some foul trouble, I had some foul trouble. We just weren’t getting into our offense and what we needed to do. In the second half, we did a lot better job of that.”
“Lutheran came out with a lot of energy and it could have snowballed,” Berndt added, “but we kind of settled down and we just kind of reminded the kids that a soft spot is in the middle of the floor. We needed to keep attacking that.”
A pair of free throws by Butler gave STC its first lead late in the third before Lutheran cut it to one going to the fourth.
Kissinger put the Hawkettes ahead by four with 2:10 remaining but missed back-to-back front ends of one-and-one opportunities, which allowed Lutheran to stay in it.
Jenna Luebbe made it a two-point game with 12 seconds left.
Finally, Kissinger, at the line once more, sent the Hawkettes into the finals with a pair of charity makes.
Lutheran’s slow, methodical offensive approach worked against itself in the second half.
“Pace and space and don’t hold the ball,” Coulter said is the Warriors’ offensive MO. “We started holding the ball in the second half. We just tightened up. I don’t have a reason why because that’s not what we preach. Our ball movement just wasn’t there, we were stagnant, we weren’t cutting on time and we paid the price for it.”
St. Cecilia (24-2), the two-time defending C-2 champs, will have its hands full with last year’s C-1 champion North Bend Central (23-3) awaiting in Saturday’s 10:45 a.m. championship.
The Tigers beat Winnebago (16-11) 60-40.
“North Bend is probably the most athletic team down here in C-1,” Berndt said. “They’re a tough draw and it could create some interesting matchups for us... I would expect it to be another great battle.”
STC (24-2)..................4 9 8 8 — 29
LL (20-3).....................9 7 4 5 — 25
St. Cecilia (29)
Erin Sheehy 0-2 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 4-9 4-6 12, Shaye Buler 2-7 2-2 7, Addie Kirkegaard 0-4 0-0 0, Katharine Hamburger 2-8 3-4 7, Tatum Krikac 1-2 0-0 3, Ryann Sabatka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 9-32 9-12 29.
Lincoln Lutheran (25)
Raegan Holle 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Wachal 3-3 0-0 6, Shanae Bergt 2-3 2-3 6, Addi Ernstmeyer 1-5 1-3 3, Katelynn Oxley 2-8 2-3 6, Jenna Luebbe 2-2 0-0 4, Jamison Wahl 0-2 0-0 0, Erika Young 0-3 0-0 0, Jordan Ernstmeyer 0-2 0-0 0, Elsa Meyer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 10-30 5-9 25.
Three-point field goals — STC 2-14 (Sheehy 0-2, Kissinger 0-2, Butler 1-5, Hamburger 0-4, Krikac 1-1); LL 0-3 (Young 0-1, Meyer 0-2). Rebounds — STC 27 (Kirkegaard 10); LL 19 (Oxley 4). Turnovers — STC 13; LL 11.