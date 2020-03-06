LINCOLN — Makenna Asher was nervous. So was Greg Berndt. And probably most of St. Cecilia’s cheering section.
The senior Asher hit 1-of-2 free throws with 7.1 seconds left to put the No. 3-seeded Hawkettes up by two.
Crofton dribbled to its half and called timeout. 4.6 seconds remained.
A last-second 3-point try from well beyond the arc clanked off the backboard and St. Cecilia erupted with deafening cheers that could have been heard down Interstate 80 in Hastings.
For the second time in as many years, the Hawkettes have a chance to bring home a banner, advancing to the Class C-2 championship with a 62-60 win Friday night at the Devaney Center.
“I’ve been on both the boy’s side and the girl’s side with us. Every time we come here, it’s really loud, and every game seems to be like that, where it comes down to the very end,” STC head coach Greg Berndt said with a smile.
“A lot of credit to Crofton for making a run. They’re a really good team and we knew they were going to make a run. Credit to our kids for having just enough left to hold on there at the end. It was a crazy game.”
A rematch of last year’s C-2 title game, Friday’s first half resembled it. The Hawekttes hit 13 of their first 20 shots, including four 3-pointers. And when Asher opened the second half with a triple, STC held its largest lead at 15 points.
But Crofton wasn’t close to out of it. The second-seeded Warriors rattled off nine straight points before Bailey Kissinger drained a 3. But by quarter’s end, Crofton had cut its deficit to just five.
The Warriors pulled within one point three times in the fourth quarter, but St. Cecilia finished strong with free throws.
“We work on them every day in practice,” Asher said. “Our goal is to be above 70 percent on our free throws. I had confidence in myself and my teammates to just go knock them down and they went in.”
Asher was one of three Hawkettes in double figures with 12 points. She dealt with foul trouble for much of the night.
Bailey Kissinger led all scorers with 20 points, including two key 3-pointers that kept Crofton from gaining too much momentum during their third quarter run.
“Special,” Berndt said of Kissinger, who scored 22 Thursday night against Superior. “She’s been the one that’s made our team go this year. We’ve got four awesome seniors, and they bring experience. But Bailey has that extra gear. She’s a special player. Sometimes when you get under the bright lights here in Lincoln, kids kick it up a notch. She’s had a great (tournament). Hopefully we can get one more out of her and everybody else.”
Tori Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds and added 16 points for STC on 6-of-8 shooting. She had 13 in the first half on transition buckets and some shifty post moves.
“We really want to work through (Tori) because she’s one of the best posts in C-2,” Berndt said. “She’s an extremely tough kid. We hoped their defense would flatten out and open some of our shooting. That’s what pretty much worked with ‘T’ in that first half. Second half they kind of stiffened up and changed up how they guarded things.”
Crofton’s Alexis Arens poured in 13 of her team-high 19 in the second half. She paced the Warriors with 1/3 of their 18 points in the third quarter and added seven more in the fourth. She took the 3-point try at the final buzzer, given she was the only Crofton player to make one all night.
“When that thing was in the air at the end I go ‘Oh, no. Not again. We’re not going to OT again,’ “ Berndt said. “We kept on begging that we needed one more stop and we finally got there right as the buzzer went off.”
Crofton committed a key turnover with under 30 seconds to play. But St. Cecilia handed it right back on a clustered inbounds play.
Arens scored with 13 seconds on the clock, which made it a 61-60 Hawkette lead. Asher going 6-for-8 at the line in the fourth turned out to be enough.
“She’s a senior. She’s been here and this is their fourth trip to state,” Berndt said. “We kind of told them beforehand that this trip will be everything you want it to be. Everything has got to be earned, nothing is going to be given to you because the C-2 field is stacked. They definitely earned it, they made it interesting, they made it hard on their coach’s heart at times, but it’s great to have kids like Makenna that have been there that you know you can trust to step up and knock down big (shots).”
Kissinger, a sophomore, said her experience in this setting last year helped her perform well on this stage.
“We were able to keep our composure and settle down in the tough situations,” she said. “We did a really good job of sticking together and not letting the moment be too big for us. We did a great job of accepting the moment, living up to it, and executing.”
Chloe McCauley hit two 3-pointers, one of which was banked in off the glass to put STC up by five at the 5 minute mark.
Natalie Kissinger and Katharine Hamburger also splashed treys, and Libby Landgren drove through the lane for a layup to round out the scoring.
Lacey Sprakel, which gave Thomas trouble in the post, finished with 10 for Crofton, which is 33-6 in state tournament games since 2005. Kaley Einrem also contributed 10 points.
“We fought back great, and in the fourth quarter, we showed a lot of heart,” Crofton head coach Aaron Losing said. “Our kids are definitely very mentally tough and have the heart of a champion. We played another team with that same heart tonight and we came out on the short end of the stick.”
The Hawkettes (25-3) will meet No. 4 Ponca (23-4) in Saturday’s championship day finale for a scheduled tipoff at 8:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ponca downed No. 1 Oakland-Craig 53-44 in a physical battle where the Indians shot 37 free throws and made 23. Ashlyn Kingsbury — whose dad was a sharpshooter for Iowa in the 90s and whose older brothers were part of a Ponca boy’s team that beat St. Cecilia in the finals in 2018 — scored a game-high 20 Friday.
“I hope it isn’t as stressful as (Friday),” Berndt joked.
Playing in back-to-back championships has Berndt feeling grateful.
“It’s unbelievable. You just hope to make a state tournament and when you get here you just want to play well and compete and be proud of your kids,” Berndt said. “When you get to be a part of that last game on Saturday, that’s a really special thing. They’ll remember this forever, they’ll remember last year forever, but the chance to go there twice in a row is really special.”
St. Cecilia (25-3)....17 19 11 15 — 62
Crofton (24-4).........14 10 18 18 — 60
St. Cecilia (62)
Chloe McCauley 2-5 0-0 6, Bailey Kissinger 7-11 4-7 20, Tori Thomas 6-8 4-6 16, Natalie Kissinger 1-4 0-0 3, Makenna Asher 2-3 6-8 12, Libby Landgren 1-2 0-0 2, Katharine Hamburger 1-1 0-0 3, Erin Sheehy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-34 14-21 62.
Crofton (60)
Alexis Folkers 2-4 3-5 7, Kaley Einrem 4-6 2-3 10, Alexis Arens 9-14 0-0 19, Ryah Ostermeyer 2-4 1-1 5, Lacey Sprakel 3-7 4-5 10, Jayden Jordan 2-2 0-0 4, Ella Wragge 2-4 1-1 5, Elyssa Tramp 0-2 0-0 0, Ashley Tramp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-44 11-15 60.
Three-point goals — STC 8-17 (McCauley 2-4, B. Kissinger 2-5, Asher 2-3, N. Kissinger 1-4, Hamburger 1-1); C 1-7 (Arens 1-4, Ostermeyer 0-1, E. Tramp 0-2). Rebounds — STC 22 (Thomas 10); C 17 (Sprakel 7). Turnovers — STC 17; C 14.
