Over the last couple of weeks, the Hastings College men’s soccer squad has not seen the end results it has been hoping for. Over the last five games, the Broncos have gone 2-2-1. Over that span, the Broncos were tied with No. 2 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan for the entire game until Wesleyan scored a late goal to steal a win over the Broncos.
HC has since rebounded nicely from that stretch as the Broncos were able to put away Baker University 3-0 on March 20th. And now, the Broncos had one last home regular season match on Saturday as they took on Iowa Western.
Iowa Western surprised the Broncos early on as the Reivers had a penalty kick only three minutes into the game. Keigo Tanaka was able to get past the Bronco goalie to give the Reivers an early 1-0 lead. The early goal from Iowa Western did not change the game plan that coach Tim Bohnenkamp had in place.
“We didn’t change anything. We had a game plan and we kept with it. We knew as time went on that we would be successful and the players kept their mentality and we have a lot of new players out there and they kept their confidence and it showed,” he said.
The Broncos did indeed keep its confidence. Hastings was able to score two goals before the first half came to a close. HC’s first goal came at the 25th minute when Keegan Goracke-Johnson was able to find the upper shelf for the Broncos first goal of the game. Only six minutes later, senior forward Dan Wheeler was able to find the back of the net to give the Broncos a 2-1 lead at halftime.
“That was one of the shortest halftime speeches that I have ever given,” said Bohnenkamp. “I was probably in there for about three minutes because we were having success. It was great to get the lead especially against the wind. We knew that we would have a little more success in the second half. Once again we didn’t put our heads down and we had a game plan and we stuck to it.”
The second half is where the Broncos showed what they are capable of doing to any opponent. HC only needed 10 minutes to score its third goal of the game. Freshman midfielder Nils Schaefer was able to find the back of the net to give the Broncos a 3-1 lead. Iowa Western needed to respond and it did just that. Only three minutes later the Reivers were able to get on the board when Gozalo Cuevas was able to find the back of the net to cut the deficit to one.
The Broncos went nearly 30 minutes before scoring its next goal. It wasn’t until the 75th minute when David Panter was able to find the net with the assist from Sandro Rubio. HC was able to strike one more time before time ran out. In the 95th minute, it was Will Turner who found the net to give the Broncos a 5-2 win over the Reivers.
Next Saturday, the Broncos will travel to Sterling, Kan., for one last match before the GPAC tournament where the Broncos will be taking on Jamestown. Bohnenkamp said that Sterling is very similar to Jamestown.
“It is going to be a great test, just like Jamestown will be,” the coach said. “They (Sterling) are receiving votes in the NAIA coaches poll and so they are a good team. We are going to use that as our ‘stepping stone’ to prepare us for the conference tournament because obviously that is the most important. We need to stay healthy. We have a one percent mentality. It’s in our locker room, it’s in the weight room, it’s everywhere we go. We want to make sure that every day we are out here it is one percent but we fail sometimes but it is the next day and then the next day and that’s all I ask for.”